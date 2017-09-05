« TM4 introduces a bi-directional charger inverter | Main | Mercedes-Benz to showcase pre-production version of coming GLC F-Cell fuel cell PHEV at IAA »

Honda CR-V Hybrid Prototype to debut at Frankfurt Motor Show; no diesel CR-V model for Europe

5 September 2017

Honda released initial details on the CR-V Hybrid Prototype set to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, previewing the brand’s first electrified SUV powertrain available in Europe. The Hybrid Prototype also features revised styling that previews the forthcoming European specification CR-V model range.

The two-motor i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) system in the CR-V Hybrid Prototype comprises an electric propulsion motor, a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine for electrical energy generation and propulsion, and a separate electric generator motor. The hybrid system does not need a conventional transmission, fitted instead with a single fixed-gear ratio that creates a direct connection between moving components, enabling a smooth transfer of torque within the system.





The i-MMD system determines how to use fuel and electrical energy in the most efficient way; there is no requirement on the driver to adjust between the three driving modes: EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive.

In EV Drive, the propulsion motor draws its power solely from the batteries, delivering zero-emissions driving.

In Hybrid Drive, the gasoline engine supplies power to the electric generator motor, which in turn delivers power to the electric propulsion motor. In this mode, excess power from the gasoline engine is diverted back via the generator motor to recharge the battery pack.

In Engine Drive, the wheels are directly driven by the gasoline engine, with an on-demand peak power boost available from the electric propulsion motor.

In most urban driving situations, the vehicle will move between Hybrid Drive and EV Drive for optimum efficiency. Engine Drive is engaged as needed for brisk acceleration and for efficient highway driving.

The CR-V Hybrid Prototype retains the familiar silhouette of the world’s best-selling SUV, with an evolutionary design that is sophisticated and sporty. Wider, taller and longer than the previous version, the Hybrid Prototype of the new CR-V has fresh exterior styling, with a wider stance through the broader, muscular wheel arches.

The new SUV features thinner A-pillars that increase the shoulder volume of the car, but also a larger wheel and tire combination. Sharper contours are present on the hood and rear quarters, and the nose incorporates the latest Honda family face with its signature headlight graphic.

The 2018 CR-V can also be specified with Honda’s 1.5-liter VTEC TURBO gasoline engine, with a choice of either 6-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT). The all-new CR-V will not feature a diesel powertrain in European markets.

More details about the all-new Honda CR-V for Europe will be confirmed when the production specification vehicle is unveiled early next year. The new SUV will be officially launched in European markets in 2018.