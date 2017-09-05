« Mercedes-Benz Vans sets up on-demand van-ride-sharing JV with US start-up Via; Daimler invests $50M in Via | Main | Opel introducing new top-end 2.0L BiTurbo diesel in Insignia; Euro 6.2, WLTP testing »

ICCT: based on EU government tests, only 10% of Euro 6 cars meet NOx limit in real-world driving conditions

5 September 2017

A new study by the independent research organization International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has compiled the test results from government agencies across Europe for 541 Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel passenger cars. The study found that the average real-world level of nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions from Euro 6 vehicles is 4.5 times above the Euro 6 limit. Only 10% of Euro 6 cars outperform the Euro 6 limit; the rest of vehicles exceed the Euro 6 standard by up to 12 times.

Up to September 2015, when the news broke about the illegal defeat device used by Volkswagen in the United States, no systematic overview of real-world NO x emission levels by vehicle manufacturer and model had ever been carried out in Europe. Over the ensuing two years, a number of government agencies across Europe began to systematically test diesel cars for their emission levels.



Histogram displaying individual NO x measurements of Euro 6 cars tested by governments and independent organizations. Source: ICCT. Click to enlarge.

For our study, we have collected and analyzed emission test results for 541 Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel passenger cars, carried out amongst others by the British, Dutch, French, and German governments. This is the most comprehensive compilation of Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel real-world NOx test results available. —Dr. Peter Mock, Managing Director of ICCT in Europe

The data represents 145 of the most popular European vehicle models, typically with several vehicles tested per model.

All emission measurements were conducted under real-world conditions, often following the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) testing procedure that came into force in September 2017. The majority of testing was carried out using portable emissions measurement system (PEMS) devices for recording emissions.

For the Euro 5 diesel cars tested, the average conformity factor was 4.1, meaning that the actual emissions are more than 4 times the legal limit of 180 mg/km. For Euro 6 diesel cars, the average emission level was 4.5 times the the legal limit of 80 mg/km.





Top: Gap between real-world and type-approved CO 2 emission values vs. on-road NO x emissions conformity factors for Euro 5 diesel passenger cars by manufacturer.



Bottom: Gap between real-world and type-approved CO 2 emission values vs. on-road NO x emissions conformity factors for Euro 6 diesel passenger cars by manufacturer. Source: ICCT. Click to enlarge.

The difference between individual vehicle models is particularly remarkable, with some Euro 6 diesel cars emitting less NOx than the limit while others exceed the regulatory limit by a factor of 12. Only 10% of tested Euro 6 vehicles would meet the Euro 6 limits on the road.

“The mix of aftertreatment technologies used by top-performing vehicles … suggests that no single aftertreatment technology is the best at reducing real-world NO x emissions.” —ICCT report

Under both Euro 5 and Euro 6, Opel and Renault-Nissan cars, particularly the Opel Insignia and Nissan Qashquai, recorded some of the highest NO x conformity factor readings, indicating the vehicles were the farthest out of compliance with standards. At the other end of the spectrum, BMW vehicles had some of the lowest NO x conformity factors. For Volkswagen, Euro 6 diesel cars had an average conformity factor lower than 2.

The ICCT analysis not only includes NO x testing results but also adds information on the real-world carbon dioxide performance for each vehicle model. This information is derived from Spritmonitor a website that allows drivers to report their real-world fuel consumption figures.

For the Euro 5 and Euro 6 vehicles included in the study, covering the model years 2011 to 2015, the average CO 2 divergence was approximately 30%. The discrepancy among newer vehicles is even higher, with 2015 passenger cars on average emitting 40% more CO 2 and consuming 40% more fuel than advertised.

The ICCT researchers emphasize that on-road emission tests, such as the ones carried out in the two years following Dieselgate, should be the beginning of a long-term monitoring program. Such a monitoring program should not only include NO x but also CO 2 and other emissions, measured under real-world driving conditions.