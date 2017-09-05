« ICCT: based on EU government tests, only 10% of Euro 6 cars meet NOx limit in real-world driving conditions | Main | TM4 introduces a bi-directional charger inverter »

Opel introducing new top-end 2.0L BiTurbo diesel in Insignia; Euro 6.2, WLTP testing

5 September 2017

Opel has begun production of its new 2.0-liter BiTurbo top-end diesel, tailored for Opel’s second-generation Insignia. The newly designed 2.0-liter diesel engine produces 154 kW/210 hp at 4,000 rpm and develops strong torque of 480 N·m (354 lb-ft) from only 1,500 rpm using sequential two-stage turbocharging.

Official fuel consumption for the Insignia Grand Sport 2.0 BiTurbo in accordance with the old New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) is urban 8.7 l/100 km (27 mpg US), extra-urban 5.7 l/100 km (41.2 mpg US), combined 6.9 l/100 km (34.1 mpg US), with official specific combined CO 2 emissions of 183 g/km. The new Insignia BiTurbo accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds with a maximum speed of 233 km/h (145 mph).





The top-of-the-line engine is combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. In addition to the power output, the drivability (turbo power in every situation) and the refinement of the new common rail engine are also further improved compared with the existing 2.0-liter unit with single turbocharger (125 kW/170 PS; official fuel consumption Grand Sport with front-wheel drive in accordance with NEDC urban 6.7 l/100 km (35.1 mpg), extra-urban 4.3 l/100 km (54.7 mpg), combined 5.2 l/100 km (45.2 mpg), official specific combined CO 2 emissions 136 g/km).

Opel and real-world NO x A new study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) compiling government test data of real-world Euro 5 and Euro 6 emissions (earlier post) found that under both Euro 5 and Euro 6, Opel cars, particularly the Opel Insignia, recorded some of the highest NO x conformity factor readings, indicating the vehicles were the farthest out of compliance with standards. Testing of the Opel Insignia with Euro 6 aftertreatment technology (SCR) found a NO x conformity factor of 9.01—i.e., more than 9 times the legal limit—under real-world conditions.

The newly developed four-cylinder BiTurbo is the first Opel engine that meets the Euro 6.2 emissions standard (which becomes mandatory for all registrations as of autumn 2018). Furthermore, in addition to the legally required NEDC Data, Opel also determined values in accordance with the Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) which are officially required as of this autumn.

The WLTP values are much more realistic than the hitherto officially applicable NEDC figures. For the Insignia Grand Sport 2.0 BiTurbo, WLTP fuel consumption range is 12.2-6.2 l/100 km (19.3-37.9 mpg US). The lower value represents the lowest value of the four phases of the WLTP cycle driven with the version of the specified vehicle with the most favorable consumption figures with the respective mentioned engine/transmission combination.

The upper value represents the highest value of the four phases of the WLTP cycle driven with the version of the specified vehicle with the most unfavorable consumption figures with the respective mentioned engine/transmission combination. The values obtained this way provide a good overview and indication of the everyday consumption that can be expected.

Combined fuel consumption range is 8.0-7.5 l/100 km (29.4-31.3 mpg US), with 209-196 g/km CO 2 .

The WLTP figures also take different driving styles into consideration, which enables customers to get a better estimate of their own fuel consumption.

Like the existing 125 kW/170 hp 2.0-liter engine with single turbocharger, the new top-of-the-line diesel uses Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhaust after-treatment technology with AdBlue injection. The Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), which is now located in the direct vicinity of the engine, warms up as quickly as possible after a cold start and stays hot enough to reliably filter soot particles and regenerate itself even at low exhaust temperatures (slow driving).

The new diesel features two turbochargers functioning sequentially. The intake air enters the first turbocharger where it is compressed and passed to the second turbo. This is driven by Variable Geometry Turbine vanes in the exhaust gas, which increase torque at low engine speeds and raise power at higher engine speeds. VGT then adjusts the vanes to parallel with the gas flow, thus reducing back pressure and lowering fuel consumption. The now highly compressed and very hot intake air then passes through an intercooler on the way to the combustion chambers. Diesel fuel is then injected through seven-hole jets in up to ten sequences at 2000 bar. The boost-pressure is controlled, according to engine-speed and load, by three bypass valves and an electrically actuated variable turbine geometry.

Apart from increased efficiency, higher power output and torque, refinement and noise attenuation were priorities in the design of the new engine. The Opel engineers therefore gave the engine a cast-iron crankshaft, balance shafts, a stiffened flywheel and a two-piece oil sump, in order to reduce diesel-typical vibrations and acoustics to a minimum. In order to further lower fuel consumption, the electric water pump is only switched on when temperatures require it. Just like the well-known 2.0-liter diesel, the new BiTurbo diesel is built in Opel’s Kaiserslautern plant.

A 2.0-liter BiTurbo diesel with 143 kW/195 hp and maximum torque of 400 N·m already made its debut in the first-generation Insignia in 2012, and was then offered in the Astra, Cascada, GTC and Zafira Tourer. The new 154 kW/210 hp and 480 Nm engine for the Insignia fits into the range of current Opel power units with two-stage turbocharging.