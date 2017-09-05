« New solid electrolyte for Li-ion batteries using self-assembling molecular crystals | Main | DSM developing high-pressure composite tanks for hydrogen storage »

Print this post

Renault to unveil autonomous, electric and connected concept car at IAA

5 September 2017

Renault will unveil SYMBIOZ, an autonomous, electric and connected concept car at Frankfurt Motor Show. The company says that the concept will describe its vision of mobility by the year 2030.

This new concept addresses customer expectations in the future related to mobility and lifestyle, as well as the environmental and urban challenges that lie ahead.

The name Renault SYMBIOZ is derived from ‘sumbiōsis’, the Ancient Greek word for ‘living together’. Renault believes that the automobile of the future—embodied by its latest concept car—will function harmoniously and in permanent interaction with its environment, road network infrastructure and the digital lifestyles of its occupants. The letter ‘Z’ at the end refers to the all-electric Z.E. technology that powers the car.