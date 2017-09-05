« DSM developing high-pressure composite tanks for hydrogen storage | Main | London police trialing Suzuki Burgman fuel cell scooters; first trial outside of Japan »

Toyota to focus on hybrid technology at Frankfurt

5 September 2017

At the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, Toyota will showcase the success and relevance of it hybrid technology with the unveiling of the Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept, a design study developed by Toyota’s European Design Centre (ED2).

Its intention is to emphasize C-HR’s emotional and powerful look, while hinting at future expansion of Toyota’s hybrid powertrain line up within its core models.

Toyota will also unveil the new Land Cruiser at Frankfurt. In addition, the Toyota stand will also feature the hot hatch Yaris GRMN and the new Auris Touring Sport “Freestyle”, which brings a higher degree of personalization to the Auris line-up.