2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV now available across US

6 September 2017

Chevrolet announced today that the Bolt EV is now available by order or in stock at certified dealerships across the US. Through 30 August 2017, Chevrolet sold 11,670 Bolt EVs this year and 12,249 since the start of sales in December 2016.





Starting at an MSRP of $37,495 before federal tax incentives of up to $7,500 depending upon individual tax situation, the 2017 Bolt EV offers an EPA-estimated 238 miles of range on a single charge.

Standard features include electronic precision shift, Regen on Demand steering wheel paddle, 10.2-inch-diagonal color touchscreen and an 8-year/100,000-mile (whichever comes first) battery and propulsion system limited warranty. The top-trim Premier model adds leather-appointed seats, front and rear heated seats, Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror and more.