Williams Advanced Engineering unveils lightweight electric car platform concept

6 September 2017

Williams Advanced Engineering is displaying an innovative lightweight EV platform concept, named the FW-EVX, at this year’s Low Carbon Vehicle Show, Millbrook, UK, 6-7 September. With the intent of maximizing vehicle efficiency, Williams Advanced Engineering reimagined how electric cars are designed and constructed. This new approach is designed to make EVs lighter, safer and greener, with longer range and better performance.

The concept features several innovations in battery pack design, cooling systems and lightweight structures, which have each been integrated into a single, scalable platform.





As one example, Williams’ engineers developed a highly automated, near zero waste process that is being implemented to create fibre-reinforced suspension components on the EV platform, providing up to 40% weight reduction over a conventional aluminium wishbone.





Another innovation being showcased is the process of forming high-strength 3D structures from 2D materials which, in this instance, has created an exoskeleton for a battery module that also contributes to the structural performance of the battery.

Developed by in-house specialists in aerodynamics, electric systems, advanced lightweight structures and vehicle integration, the concept highlights Williams Advanced Engineering’s expertise in accelerating ground-up innovations into demonstrable products available to its customers.