Xtrac introduces new integrated lightweight EV transmission system

6 September 2017

Xtrac has developed a new member of its Integrated Lightweight Electric Vehicle (ILEV) transmission systems; the new P1166 is being incorporated by Williams Advanced Engineering into its innovative modular lightweight electric car platform concept known as FW-EVX (earlier post).

The P1166 transmission, fully integrated with YASA P400 motor-generator, meets the tight packaging and lightweight requirements for the front axle of Williams’ modular lightweight electric car chassis. The unit is complemented at the rear by Xtrac’s P1227 transmission with torque vectoring capability (earlier post), which made its debut in 2016, and which has already been selected by customers for high performance EV applications.





The mass of 17-20kg (P1166) and 28-45kg (P1227) respectively for each transmission, dependent on configuration, reflects the high-power density achieved. Despite their tight packaging, each transmission is rated for a maximum speed of more than 10,000rpm and peak torque of 1,000 N·m (740 lb-ft). In combination with three YASA P400 series motors, the overall rating of the William’s powertrain is 480kW (640bhp).





Whereas the P1166 features a bevel gear set and differential, the P1227 features a transverse motor installation with helical gears that can accommodate single or dual motor inputs and be configured as a differential or with torque vectoring capability. Both transmissions are optimized for road-going refinement and durability.

Xtrac has considerable experience of designing transmissions for high performance hybrid and electric road vehicles, and has been involved since the inception of low carbon vehicle technologies, having presented its technology to policy makers with a special display at the House of Lords as long ago as 2008 in response to the growing interest in EVs. Since then the company has produced hundreds of innovative high-performance transmissions for technology evaluation in all manner of innovative low carbon powertrain configurations and for low volume production.

There have been numerous milestones, including the REEVolution project, a collaborative research and development program funded by the Technology Strategy Board (now Innovate UK) in 2011 designed to create new high-performance range extended electric vehicles (REEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Jaguar Land Rover led this consortium, which included vehicle manufacturers Lotus and, through its Infiniti brand, Nissan, with Xtrac supplying its P1092 torque vectoring transmission.

Xtrac says the continual development of its driveline systems for a rapidly expanding market of supercars and hypercars, will provide additional valuable insights into how highly efficient transmissions can be designed for mass market road-going EVs.