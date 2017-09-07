« New TOTAL hydrogen filling station in Karlsruhe produces H2 onsite with steam electrolysis and solar energy | Main | Capstone completes track testing of Kenworth microturbine-powered hybrid electric Class 7 truck »

BMW Group to offer 25 electrified vehicle models by 2025, 12 fully electric

7 September 2017

By 2025, the BMW Group will offer 25 electrified vehicle models—12 of them fully electric, said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, in a preview briefing before the opening of the Frankfurt Motor Show next week.

BMW Group will deliver 100,000 electrified vehicles to customers this year, Krüger said. By the end of 2017, there will be a total of more than 200,000 BMW Group electrified vehicles on the road. The Group’s market share for electric drives in Europe is already three times higher than its market share for combustion-powered cars, added Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development.

At IAA, the Group is displaying the concept vehicle for the first series electric MINI, due for release in 2019. The first BMW core model—the X3—to be a battery-electric vehicle will arrive in 2020. Going forward, all fully-electric BMWs will belong to BMW i, Krüger said; this also applies to the X3.

At the Frankfurt show, BMW will also unveil a new concept for a four-door, fully-electric vehicle between the i3 and i8.

The automotive industry is in the midst of a fundamental change—that is clear. When the rules of the game change, we want to be the ones rewriting them. We call the driving forces of future mobility the ACES: Automated, Connected, Electrified, and Services – specifically, mobility services. These are key elements of our corporate strategy, NUMBER ONE > NEXT, our roadmap for the future.

Our strong commitment to e-mobility is underlined in NUMBER ONE > NEXT. We will be increasing the share of electrified models across all brands and model series. And, yes, that also includes the Rolls-Royce brand and BMW M vehicles. Furthermore, we are currently gearing all BMW Group plants towards e-mobility. In the future, we will be able to equip all our models with every drive train. Two flexible vehicle architectures and a flexible production network will allow us to respond quickly and efficiently.

The BMW Group is becoming more and more a “tech company” – and we are in an excellent position to move forward with the ACES. Many others are convinced too: Major players such as Intel, Mobileye, Delphi and Continental have joined forces with us to shape the future of automated driving. Our test fleet is now on the roads in Germany, Israel and the US – making daily trips. —Harald Krüger

Fröhlich noted that Gen 5 fully-electric drivetrains will arrive in 2021, launched with the BMW iNEXT. Based on a scalable modular system, Gen 5 technologies will also fit into models being launched today. Fröhlich also added that: