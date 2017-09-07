« BMW Group to offer 25 electrified vehicle models by 2025, 12 fully electric | Main | Audi’s work with HERE manifesting in enhanced new A8 software and services »

Capstone completes track testing of Kenworth microturbine-powered hybrid electric Class 7 truck

7 September 2017

Capstone Turbine Corporation successfully completed track testing of a Kenworth Class 7 hybrid electric work truck using its 65kW microturbine as an on-board range extender. (Earlier post.) The successful track testing confirmed both high-speed performance as well as operation on 20% grades.

The Kenworth Class 7 work truck features a Capstone C65 microturbine that is installed onboard and operates on compressed natural gas. The microturbine acts as a range extender to charge an onboard 47 kWh Li-Ion battery pack, which in turn provides power to the electric traction motors that propel the truck.





The joint development program with Kenworth Truck Company is funded in part by the South Coast Air Quality Management District and San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The objective of this program is to demonstrate the considerable fuel economy benefits, lower emissions and significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of a microturbine-powered delivery or work vehicle. Electric vehicles are excellent for the environment, but the ability to save money from improvements in fuel economy is critical to making these vehicles both sustainable and cost-effective. Working with Kenworth has been very beneficial for Capstone to further develop our technical and market expertise in applying our technology to hybrid electric vehicles. —Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer

The truck is fitted with a refrigerated box body that uses electric power to provide payload cooling while on the road, thereby eliminating the need to operate a separate diesel engine generator set with its associated fuel consumption and additional emissions. The drivetrain is sized for urban delivery cycles but is capable of achieving significant highway speeds as well.

Capstone has developed simulations to compare a microturbine-powered hybrid electric vehicle’s fuel economy, NO x and CO 2 emissions to a conventional diesel-powered truck drivetrain operating on city and rural delivery cycles.