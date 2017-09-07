« Clemson, SC purchases 10 Proterra electric buses | Main

Solid-state LiDAR company LeddarTech raises $101M in Series C

7 September 2017

Solid-state LiDAR company LeddarTech (earlier post) completed a combined investment of US$101 million led by Osram and including Delphi, Magneti Marelli and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. as strategic investors, as well as Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Representing the Company’s largest capital raise to date, this round of funding will allow LeddarTech to enhance its ASIC development efforts, expand its R&D team, and accelerate ongoing LiDAR development programs with select Tier-1 automotive customers for rapid market deployment.

LeddarTech is commercializing automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs. The patented Leddar technology stems from more than a decade of R&D and has been optimized through multiple deployments in different applications.

Packaged into LeddarCore integrated circuits (ICs) and standard microcontrollers, Leddar’s light wave digital signal processing and software algorithms generate significantly higher sensitivity than other LiDAR methods, the company claims. This enhanced sensitivity allows LeddarTech to achieve the automotive industry’s targeted performance levels using more affordable, readily available components, as well as simple, robust sensor designs with no moving parts.

LeddarTech works in close collaboration with Tier-1 automotive suppliers to offer customized LiDAR solutions that meet the requirements of each current or prospective OEM, fleet and mobility service provider customer.

LeddarTech is the developer and owner of Leddar, a patented solid-state LiDAR sensing technology that represents a novel approach to light detection and ranging. Developed over 10+ years of R&D, Leddar is a unique combination of advanced light wave digital signal processing and software algorithms that enable the production of solid-state LiDARs delivering superior performance and reliability at a highly competitive price. Differentiators include:

Rather than working directly on the analog signal, Leddar samples the relative echo for the complete detection range of the sensor.

Leddar iteratively expands the smapling rate and resolution of this sampled signal.

Leddar analyzes the resulting discrete-time signal and recovers the distance for every object in its field of view.

As a result, the company says, Leddar generates a 25x improvement in sensitivity over other LiDARs, thus working with lower cost components while meeting performance requirements.

Leddar can be delivered as an integrated circuit (IC) or assembled into sensor modules, depending on the application and the level of integration required by the client.