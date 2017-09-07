« Silatronix awarded Navy ONR contract for organosilicon electrolytes to enable safe, high-stability LTO Li-ion batteries; 48V system potential | Main | DOE to issue funding opportunity for batteries and electrification to enable extreme fast charging »
DOE to award $10.2M to 16 solid oxide fuel cell projects
7 September 2017
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has selected 16 projects to receive $10.2 million in funding to advance solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology.
The new projects were selected under funding opportunity announcement DE-FOA-000 1735, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Prototype System Testing and Core Technology Development, which supports development of reliable and robust SOFC technology for first-of-a-kind fuel cell systems.
The applied research projects will address the technical issues facing the cost and reliability of SOFC technology and conduct field testing of an integrated prototype system project intended to validate the solutions to those issues. The projects fall under two distinct topic areas:
- SOFC Prototype System Testing
- Core Technology Development
|Topic Area 1—SOFC Prototype System Testing
|Lead organization
(Partners)
|Description
|Funding
|LG Fuel Cell Systems
|LGFCS SOFC Prototype System Testing
LGFCS will deploy a 250-kilowatt integrated fuel cell system on a site provided by Stark State College in North Canton, Ohio. The system will operate on natural gas and connect directly to the electric grid. The prototype SOFC power system will incorporate current technologies and operate under a range of environmental conditions for at least 5,000 hours to assess progress of system durability, performance, and operating cost.
|DOE: $5,696,566
Non-DOE: $1,424,142
Total: $7,120,708
|Topic Area 2—Core Technology Development
|Lead organization
(Partners)
|Description
|Funding
|Boston University
|Core-Shell Heterostructures as Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Electrodes
Boston University will research ways to synthesize and deploy core-shell heterostructures as SOFC cathodes that will improve SOFC performance by increasing oxygen reduction rates and improving cathode resistance to degradation.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,000
Total: $375,000
|Boston University
|Self-Cleaning Cathodes for Endurance to Chromium Poisoning
Boston University will evaluate chemical and electrochemical cathode self-cleaning and performance recovery processes. The project team will test, validate, and optimize these processes as possible means to clean chromium oxide deposits formed in the cathode during cell testing.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,000
Total: $375,000
|Case Western Reserve University
|Operating Stresses and Their Effects on Degradation of LSM-Based SOFC Cathodes
Case Western Reserve University will conduct research to understand how selected operational parameters affect the performance of SOFCs, with a focus on operational parameters affecting cathode performance.
|
DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,500
Total: $375,500
|Georgia Tech
|Highly Active and Contaminant-Tolerant Cathodes for Durable Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
Georgia Tech will focus on the development of highly oxidation-tolerant anodes to reduce reoxidation caused by undesired fuel disruption, depletion, or gas leakage in SOFCs. The ultimate goal of this work is to establish a scientific basis for rational design of durable, high-performance anodes with robust oxidation tolerance.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,000
Total: $375,000
|Michigan State University
|Degradation and Performance Studies of ALD-Stabilized Nano-Composite SOFC Cathodes
Michigan State University aims to demonstrate the best-performing, most-stable, intermediate-temperature SOFC cathodes using optimized atomic layer deposition (ALD) overcoats to stabilize cathode performance.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $77,763
Total: $377,763
|Mohawk Innovative Technology
|Ultra-High Temperature Anode Recycle Blower for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell
Mohawk Innovative Technology aims to develop an oil-free anode recycle blower capable of using uncooled SOFC exhaust gas directly at temperatures up to 700 °C.
|DOE: $299,055; Non-DOE: $74,764; Total: $373,819
|Montana State University
|Improving Ni-based SOFC Anode Resilience and Durability Through Secondary Phase Formation
Montana State University will develop strategies that use secondary phase materials added to traditional nickel-based cermet electrodes to enhance SOFC anode durability and performance.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,000
Total: $375,000
|Redox Power Systems
|High Throughput, In-Line Coating Metrology Development for SOFC Manufacturing
Redox Power Systems will develop critical high-throughput, in-line metrology techniques for evaluating protective coatings for SOFCs.
|DOE: $299,984
Non-DOE: $74,996
Total: $374,980
|Saint-Gobain Research & Development Center
|Development of Agile and Cost Effective Routes for Manufacturing Reliable Ceramic Components for SOFC Systems
Saint-Gobain Research & Development Center will develop and evaluate novel forming methods (3D printing and gel casting) for producing ceramic SOFC components that will enable agile and cost-effective manufacturing.
|DOE: $287,217
Non-DOE: $71,804
Total: $359,021
|Tennessee Technological University
|Development and Validation of Low-Cost, Highly-Durable, Spinel-Based Contact Materials for SOFC Cathode-Side Contact Application
Tennessee Technological University will develop and validate low-cost, highly durable, spinel-based materials synthesized with a multi-component alloy precursor for SOFC cathode-side contact applications.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $76,960
Total: $376,960
|The University of Connecticut
|Advanced Anode for Internal Reforming and Thermal Management in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
The University of Connecticut will develop low-cost alloy anodes for distributed internal reforming of methane and other hydrocarbon fuels to increase the fuel-flexibility, reliability, and endurance of SOFCs.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,000
Total: $375,000
|The University of Pennsylvania
|Cost-Effective Stabilization of Nanostructured Cathodes by Atomic Layer Deposition
The University of Pennsylvania will evaluate the conditions required to achieve reproducible atomic layer deposition (ALD) films on SOFC cathodes. The performance of the ALD-modified cells will be evaluated in both laboratory- and industrial-scale cells.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,000
Total: $375,000
|The University of Pittsburgh
|Robust Optical Sensor Technology for Real-Time Monitoring
The University of Pittsburgh will develop an integrated fiber-optic sensor technology to perform real-time, high-resolution measurements to monitor operations and structural changes of SOFCs. Information provided by the fiber sensor will be used to better understand performance degradation and the causes and mechanisms of fuel cell structural changes.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $83,957
Total: $383,957
|University of South Carolina
|Development of Lost-Cost, Robust, and Durable Cathode Materials to Support SOFC Commercialization
The University of South Carolina will develop and evaluate novel, lost-cost, durable cathode materials to support SOFC commercialization.
|DOE: $300,000
Non-DOE: $75,000
Total: $375,000
|West Virginia University
|On-Demand Designing of Cathode Internal Surface Architecture for Dramatic Enhancement of SOFC Performance and Durability
West Virginia University will modify the internal surfaces of porous composite cathodes used in commercial SOFCs using atomic layer deposition (ALD). The project team aims to improve the power density and durability of commercial cells operating at temperatures from 650–800 °C.
|DOE: $300,000; Non-DOE: $77,177; Total: $377,177
September 7, 2017 in Fuel Cells, Power Generation | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments