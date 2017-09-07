« Silatronix awarded Navy ONR contract for organosilicon electrolytes to enable safe, high-stability LTO Li-ion batteries; 48V system potential | Main | DOE to issue funding opportunity for batteries and electrification to enable extreme fast charging »

DOE to award $10.2M to 16 solid oxide fuel cell projects

7 September 2017

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has selected 16 projects to receive $10.2 million in funding to advance solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology.

The new projects were selected under funding opportunity announcement DE-FOA-000 1735, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Prototype System Testing and Core Technology Development, which supports development of reliable and robust SOFC technology for first-of-a-kind fuel cell systems.

The applied research projects will address the technical issues facing the cost and reliability of SOFC technology and conduct field testing of an integrated prototype system project intended to validate the solutions to those issues. The projects fall under two distinct topic areas:

SOFC Prototype System Testing Core Technology Development

Topic Area 1—SOFC Prototype System Testing Lead organization

(Partners) Description Funding LG Fuel Cell Systems LGFCS SOFC Prototype System Testing

LGFCS will deploy a 250-kilowatt integrated fuel cell system on a site provided by Stark State College in North Canton, Ohio. The system will operate on natural gas and connect directly to the electric grid. The prototype SOFC power system will incorporate current technologies and operate under a range of environmental conditions for at least 5,000 hours to assess progress of system durability, performance, and operating cost. DOE: $5,696,566

Non-DOE: $1,424,142

Total: $7,120,708



