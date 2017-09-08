« DOE selects 4 more algae technology projects for up to $8.8M in funding; > $16M total | Main

Goodyear partners with Tesloop to test intelligent tires

8 September 2017

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is partnering with Tesloop, a city-to-city mobility service that exclusively uses Tesla electric vehicles, to test intelligent tires. The tires incorporate wireless sensors to improve overall tire management and maximize uptime for its growing fleet.

The wireless sensors continuously measure and record tire temperature and pressure, which is paired with other vehicle data and connected to Goodyear’s cloud-based proprietary algorithms to enhance overall fleet operations and predict when the tires need service or replacement.

As part of the program with Tesloop, Goodyear is also extending its mobile fleet solutions to passenger vehicles, providing tire maintenance and repair while Tesloop vehicles are at charging stations, during regularly planned downtime.

Tesloop operates a fleet of Teslas that average up to 17,000 miles per vehicle, per month. Its highest-mileage vehicle, a Tesla Model S in operation since 2015, recently exceeded 300,000 service miles. Goodyear has been working with Tesloop since January 2017 to study the effect of autonomous technologies on tires.

Goodyear’s effort with Tesloop builds on its successful commercialization of Goodyear Proactive Solutions for truck fleets, using advanced telematics and predictive analytics technology to allow fleet operators to optimize fuel efficiency and precisely identify and resolve tire-related issues before they happen.

In addition to its fleet management offerings, Goodyear is also working with automakers to provide tire information to vehicle control systems to enhance safety and performance.