31st retail hydrogen station opens in California

8 September 2017

The 31st retail hydrogen station in California has opened in Fremont; the station is operated by FirstElement Fuel.

Open 24x7, the stations offers 35 and 70 MPa fuel pressures, with 33% renewable content. The hydrogen source is gaseous delivery.

Comments

Good going California. A good example for other States.

H2 stations using higher percentage of REs would be a valuable objective.

Posted by: HarveyD | September 08, 2017 at 11:52 AM

