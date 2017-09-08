« BMW unveiling Concept X7 iPerformance plug-in hybrid SUV at Frankfurt | Main | New Flyer of America investing additional $25M in Anniston, AL; capacity for zero-emission bus production »

31st retail hydrogen station opens in California

8 September 2017

The 31st retail hydrogen station in California has opened in Fremont; the station is operated by FirstElement Fuel.





Open 24x7, the stations offers 35 and 70 MPa fuel pressures, with 33% renewable content. The hydrogen source is gaseous delivery.