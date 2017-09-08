« Audi sales in China rose 10.3% year-on-year in August; global sales up 5.0% | Main | DOE awards Saratoga Energy $1M commercialization grant for graphite from CO2 technology for Li-ion batteries »

Nissan to produce new LEAF in Japan, US and UK

8 September 2017

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. plans to start full production of the new Nissan LEAF (earlier post) at Nissan’s Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and at Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd. in Sunderland, UK, by the end of calendar year 2017.

The two production sites join Nissan’s Oppama Plant in Japan, which is producing the new generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.

The new Nissan LEAF features greater range, advanced technologies and a dynamic new design. The new Nissan LEAF will go on sale on 2 Oct. in Japan and in the coming months in the US, Canada and Europe.

Production of the previous generation of the Nissan LEAF began at Oppama in 2010, and at Smyrna and Sunderland in 2013. Nissan LEAF batteries will continue to be produced in Smyrna, Sunderland and Zama, Japan.