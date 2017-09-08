« 31st retail hydrogen station opens in California | Main
New Flyer of America investing additional $25M in Anniston, AL; capacity for zero-emission bus production
8 September 2017
New Flyer of America Inc, the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, will invest $25 million in major building renovations and expansions at its Anniston, Alabama production campus. The investment adds fabrication equipment that enhances component manufacturing, streamlines the weld process, expands the operational footprint, and adds capacity and an innovation center for zero-emission bus production.
The New Flyer Anniston campus (formerly North American Bus Industries), which was acquired by New Flyer in 2013, consists of five buildings that manufactures transit buses from part fabrication, to high-strength frame welding, to final assembly. In 2015, New Flyer invested USD $20 million to transform the campus to a world-class LEAN manufacturing site capable of producing New Flyer’s Xcelsior heavy-duty bus platform.
The company offers the broadest transit bus product line under the brand Xcelsior, incorporating the broadest range of drive systems available, including: diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, trolley-electric, and battery-electric. New Flyer actively supports more than 44,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 6,400 are powered by electric and battery propulsion.
The Company is also North America’s motor coach market leader offering the Motor Coach Industries (MCI) J-Series, the industry’s best-selling intercity coach for 11 consecutive years, and the MCI D-Series, the industry’s best-selling motor coach line in North American history. MCI is also the exclusive distributor of Daimler’s Setra S 417 and S 407 motor coaches in the United States and Canada. MCI actively supports over 28,000 coaches currently in service.
September 8, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
Good going New Flyer.
Go ahead with more city and extended range electrified buses.
Find ways to make them lighter, last longer with lower initial and operation cost.
Posted by: HarveyD | September 08, 2017 at 11:47 AM