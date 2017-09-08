« Goodyear partners with Tesloop to test intelligent tires | Main | 31st retail hydrogen station opens in California »

BMW unveiling Concept X7 iPerformance plug-in hybrid SUV at Frankfurt

8 September 2017

BMW is unveiling the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance plug-in hybrid electric vehicle at the Frankfurt Motor Show. This study car offers a look ahead to the future production model set to make its debut in 2018.

The forthcoming BMW X7 forms part of the largest model offensive in the company’s history. As part of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy, the BMW Group is seeking to substantially increase its sales and revenues in the luxury class. The BMW X7 has a key role to play here, as Ian Robertson, Member of the BMW AG Management Board responsible for Sales and Brand BMW explains.

Since BMW founded the Sports Activity Vehicle segment with the first X5 back in 1999, every subsequent X vehicle has broken new ground. The BMW X7 continues this tradition: the X family’s new top model extends BMW’s offering in the luxury class and redefines the concept of luxury for the BMW brand and beyond. It also embodies one of the most important elements of our corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT, to grow our presence in the luxury class. Furthermore, the BMW Concept X7 demonstrates it’s perfectly possible to combine a large sports activity vehicle with an electrified drivetrain. —Ian Robertson, Member of the BMW AG Management Board responsible for Sales and Brand BMW





The Concept X7 iPerformance is large; BMW notes that the sheer size of the vehicle forms the basis for a roomy interior experience unmatched by any BMW past or present.

In a new interpretation of classical BMW elements, the near vertical front-end features a large, vertical kidney grille at the heart of the upright front-end silhouette. The grille frame and bars are single-piece and solid in design. The front is matched by an almost vertical rear.