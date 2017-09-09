« Audi to showcase Level 4, 5 autonomous concepts, production A8 with Level 3 autonomy at IAA | Main

China Yuchai delivers 100 new energy buses equipped with Yuchai’s YC6J diesel-electric hybrid system

9 September 2017

China Yuchai International, a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on-and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, delivered 100 new energy buses equipped with Yuchai’s YC6J diesel-electric hybrid system have been delivered to Wuzhou Zhenbao Bus Co., Ltd.

We are delighted with the success of our hybrid systems, which demonstrates their high quality and performance as well as our commitment to developing environmentally friendly solutions. — Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai

The company also announced that 748 buses powered by Yuchai engines are being utilized to transport athletes competing in the 13th National Games of the People’s Republic of China which are presently being held in the city of Tianjin.