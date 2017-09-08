« Zenuity and Ericsson parter on connected cloud platform for self-driving cars | Main | Ricardo and Roke to collaborate on next-generation vehicle cybersecurity »

Nissan using Renesas SoC and MCU for new LEAF automated parking system

8 September 2017

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that its R-Car system-on-chip (SoC) for car infotainment and advanced driving assistant systems (ADAS) as well as its RH850 automotive control microcontroller (MCU) have been adopted by Nissan for the ProPILOT Park, a full-fledged automated-parking system, of its new LEAF (earlier post).

The R-Car SoC adopted in the ProPILOT Park of the new Nissan LEAF recognizes spaces adequate for parking, verifies that there are no obstacles in the way, and handles the role of issuing control commands for acceleration, braking, steering and shifting. The R-Car SoC includes Renesas’ exclusive parallel image processor (IMP) dedicated for image processing.

The IMP takes the high-resolution images from the latest automotive CMOS digital cameras and performs high-speed, low-power signal processing. The RH850 MCU accepts the chassis control commands from the R-Car SoC and transmits these commands to the various electronic control units (ECUs) used. This enables the Nissan LEAF’s ProPILOT Park to achieve safe and reliable parking operation.