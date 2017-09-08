« DOE awards Saratoga Energy $1M commercialization grant for graphite from CO2 technology for Li-ion batteries | Main | Nissan using Renesas SoC and MCU for new LEAF automated parking system »

Zenuity and Ericsson parter on connected cloud platform for self-driving cars

8 September 2017

Zenuity, a software development company focused on Advanced Driver Assistance Support (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) systems announced a collaboration with Ericssonto launch Zenuity Connected Cloud - Powered by Ericsson. This new platform will utilize Ericsson’s technology infrastructure to provide a suite of vehicle-connected services that can be customized by the OEM based on their AD/ADAS needs.

The complete end-to-end offering will consist of in-vehicle software integrated with other vehicle functions, onboard sensors and cloud support functions that will provide external data from other vehicles and infrastructure. The goal is to provide a virtual horizon that guides vehicles with status information and events on their route.

As part of the collaboration, Ericsson will provide and operate the cloud infrastructure required to run Zenuity’s cloud support functions, with intention to provide further support to Zenuity in the development of the service enablement layer.

A flexible, state of the art cloud architecture tailored to the specific needs of ADAS and autonomous vehicles enables the robustness, responsiveness and security needed for global scalability.

Autoliv is the exclusive supplier and distribution channel for all Zenuity products. The solutions created by Ericsson and Zenuity will be sold and promoted by Autoliv to car manufacturers worldwide. Autoliv will provide go-to-market sales support for Zenuity Connected Cloud - Powered by Ericsson.