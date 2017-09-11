« GKN Driveline introducing new advanced electric driveline concept with torque vectoring at Frankfurt: eTwinsterX | Main | Freudenberg Sealing showcasing range of e-mobility solutions at the 2017 Battery Show North America »

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid EPA-rated at 47 miles electric range

11 September 2017

The Honda 2018 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid (earlier post) has achieved the highest all-electric range rating among all midsize plug-in hybrids with its EPA range rating of 47 miles (75.6 km) on a full charge. Launching at dealerships nationwide later this year, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid also received an EPA fuel economy rating of 110 combined MPG, among the top of its class, and a gasoline only 44/40/42 MPG rating (city/highway/combined).





For longer trips, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid can utilize its 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine to generate electricity and, under certain conditions, to act as a direct power source, resulting in an overall EPA driving range rating of 340 miles (547 km).

The vehicle’s electromotive power comes from a 181-horsepower electric motor producing 232 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from both the gasoline engine and a 17-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery pack with a recharge time of just 2.5 hours at 240 volts.

The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid features three selectable modes—Normal, Econ and Sport—allowing drivers to customize their experience, maximizing efficiency or driving performance. A fourth mode—HV mode—is provided to maintain the battery’s state of charge and can be selected in conjunction with Normal, Econ and Sport driving modes.

Honda expects the plug-in hybrid to be the volume sales leader in its Clarity series lineup. The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will be offered in two premium-contented trims, standard and Touring.

The Clarity series includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Electric, launched in August 2017.