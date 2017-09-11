« GKN Driveline introducing new advanced electric driveline concept with torque vectoring at Frankfurt: eTwinsterX | Main | Freudenberg Sealing showcasing range of e-mobility solutions at the 2017 Battery Show North America »
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid EPA-rated at 47 miles electric range
11 September 2017
The Honda 2018 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid (earlier post) has achieved the highest all-electric range rating among all midsize plug-in hybrids with its EPA range rating of 47 miles (75.6 km) on a full charge. Launching at dealerships nationwide later this year, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid also received an EPA fuel economy rating of 110 combined MPG, among the top of its class, and a gasoline only 44/40/42 MPG rating (city/highway/combined).
For longer trips, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid can utilize its 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine to generate electricity and, under certain conditions, to act as a direct power source, resulting in an overall EPA driving range rating of 340 miles (547 km).
The vehicle’s electromotive power comes from a 181-horsepower electric motor producing 232 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from both the gasoline engine and a 17-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery pack with a recharge time of just 2.5 hours at 240 volts.
The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid features three selectable modes—Normal, Econ and Sport—allowing drivers to customize their experience, maximizing efficiency or driving performance. A fourth mode—HV mode—is provided to maintain the battery’s state of charge and can be selected in conjunction with Normal, Econ and Sport driving modes.
Honda expects the plug-in hybrid to be the volume sales leader in its Clarity series lineup. The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will be offered in two premium-contented trims, standard and Touring.
The Clarity series includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Electric, launched in August 2017.
September 11, 2017
Looks good to me (excluding front styling).
As long as it is affordable.
I would suggest they make a second version with 40 - 50 km electric range to have a lower entry price point and let people chose which they want.
Posted by: mahonj | September 11, 2017 at 09:16 AM
I presume that many more options could exist, such as:
1) Less batteries to lower cost and weight.
2) More batteries to increase electric only range.
3) A fuel cell to replace the ICE to reduce pollution & noice.
Posted by: HarveyD | September 11, 2017 at 11:53 AM
A welcome addition to the ~50 mile all electric range plug-in hybrid line-up. It will be interesting to see the MSRP and lease offers. Priced well, it could bring a lot of people onto the Honda showrooms.
The Chevy Volt is already at $189/mo at some dealers in Los Angeles. Although classified as a Compact, I would not be surprised to see many people cross-shopping the two.
The Hyundai Sonata is probably a closer rival but offers only 27 mile all-electric range. Leases seen as low as $180 mo.
Similar Kia Optima offers 29 all-electric miles.
Will be fascinating to see how the market values an extra ~20 miles of electric range.
Posted by: electric-car-insider.com | September 11, 2017 at 04:57 PM
