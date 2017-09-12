« Volkswagen presents new I.D. CROZZ II battery-electric SUV concept; on sale in 2020 | Main | Shell and Petrobras sign technical cooperation agreement to strengthen deep water partnership »

DOE: EV charging consumes less energy than water heating in a typical household

12 September 2017

Charging an electric vehicle consumes less energy than several common household appliances, according to data compiled by the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Annual energy consumption for a typical household shows that home heating consumes by far the most energy (11,300 kWh) followed by water heating (4,700 kWh) and charging an electric car (2,800 kWh).

Based on average driving habits and consumption rates for the Nissan LEAF, charging an electric car consumes just over twice as much energy as a refrigerator which consumes about 1,300 kWh annually.

While an electric vehicle adds to household electricity usage, it eliminates the need to purchase gasoline for that vehicle which would cost considerably more based on national average gasoline and residential electricity prices.