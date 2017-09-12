« Audi’s Aicon autonomous concept: Level 5 with 700-800 km electric range | Main | Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL goes into preproduction; fuel-cell/battery plug-in hybrid powertrain »

Print this post

Honda to partner with Neusoft on new EVs for China market

12 September 2017

At the International Forum on Chinese Automotive Industry Development, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (HMCI), a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, announced that for the development of EV models for the Chinese market, Honda will collaborate with Neusoft, an IT company based in China, and develop technologies in multiple areas such as battery management, cloud management of vehicle data and connectivity.

Concerning the new China-exclusive electric vehicle (EV) model, which was announced at Auto Shanghai 2017 in April of this year and scheduled to go on sale in 2018, Honda announced that this model will be developed jointly by GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd. and will be introduced under the brand names of both GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda.

Honda also said it will proactively explore new business opportunities in the area of car sharing services in China.