« Mercedes-AMG Project One PHEV with F1 technology debuts at IAA; 750 kW, 800V | Main

Print this post

Samsung SDI showcases range of new EV battery tech at Frankfurt

12 September 2017

Samsung SDI is showcasing a range of battery technology for EVs at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The multifunctional battery pack allows users to change the number of modules as they want as if they place books on a shelf. For example, if 20 modules are installed in a premium car, it can go 600 to 700 kilometers. If 10 to 12 modules are mounted on a regular sedan, it can run up to 300 kilometers. Samsung expects this pack to attract attention from automakers, because they can design a car whose mileage vary depending on how many modules of a single pack are installed.

The low height cell is a cell the height ow which has been reduced by more than 20% than that of other existing cells. If this cell is applied, it can decrease the battery load height in an EV. It raises interior space utilization, enabling automakers to develop EVs of various designs.

Samsung SDI is also displaying cells and modules based on the new 21700 standard of cylindrical battery. A 21700 battery is 21 millimeters in diameter and 70 millimeters in height. Its capacity is 50% bigger than the existing 18650 battery.

Samsung SDI constructed an EV battery plant in Hungary in May, completing its worldwide production tripod with plants in Ulsan, South Korea and Xian, China.