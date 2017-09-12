« Volkswagen Group new Roadmap E: 50 BEV, 30 PHEV new Group vehicles by 2025, €50B battery tender; €20B capex earmark | Main | Volkswagen presents new I.D. CROZZ II battery-electric SUV concept; on sale in 2020 »

Dutch P2P car sharing platfrom SnappCar takes over German carsharing platform tamyca

12 September 2017

Dutch peer-to-peer car sharing platform SnappCar has taken over tamyca, its largest German equivalent. The start-up from Utrecht, founded in 2o11, now has 400,000 users in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany and is currently one of the largest peer-to-peer car sharing platforms in Europe.

SnappCar is backed by Europcar, Autobinck Group, and the Danish start-up studio Founders.