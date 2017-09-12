Green Car Congress  
Dutch P2P car sharing platfrom SnappCar takes over German carsharing platform tamyca

12 September 2017

Dutch peer-to-peer car sharing platform SnappCar has taken over tamyca, its largest German equivalent. The start-up from Utrecht, founded in 2o11, now has 400,000 users in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany and is currently one of the largest peer-to-peer car sharing platforms in Europe.

SnappCar is backed by Europcar, Autobinck Group, and the Danish start-up studio Founders.

tamyca always had a good reputation in Germany. We want to continue offering German users an impeccable service. This demands a meticulous integration of our ICT systems. Additionally, we have invested in a team in Berlin that will provide our users with the very best service.

—Victor van Tol, CEO of SnappCar

September 12, 2017

