Dutch P2P car sharing platfrom SnappCar takes over German carsharing platform tamyca
12 September 2017
Dutch peer-to-peer car sharing platform SnappCar has taken over tamyca, its largest German equivalent. The start-up from Utrecht, founded in 2o11, now has 400,000 users in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany and is currently one of the largest peer-to-peer car sharing platforms in Europe.
SnappCar is backed by Europcar, Autobinck Group, and the Danish start-up studio Founders.
tamyca always had a good reputation in Germany. We want to continue offering German users an impeccable service. This demands a meticulous integration of our ICT systems. Additionally, we have invested in a team in Berlin that will provide our users with the very best service.—Victor van Tol, CEO of SnappCar
