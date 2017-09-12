« Honda unveils Urban EV Concept, production version in 2019; electrified technology for every new model launched in Europe | Main

DOE to issue funding opportunity for medium/heavy-duty, on-road natural gas engine research and development

12 September 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) intends to issue, on behalf of the Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), a funding opportunity announcement (DE-FOA-0001813) entitled “FY 2017 Vehicle Technologies Office Medium/Heavy-Duty, On-Road Natural Gas Engine Research and Development Funding Opportunity Announcement”.

VTO is seeking to address barriers to adoption of natural gas vehicles through early-stage research on medium- and heavy-duty on-road engine technologies. The goal is to enable natural gas engines that can cost-effectively achieve diesel-like efficiency while meeting current and future emissions standards. Through this notice, VTO is making interested parties aware of plans to release a funding opportunity announcement in the near-term.

The programmatic goal is to enable natural gas engines that can cost-effectively achieve diesel-like efficiency while meeting current and future emissions standards. A complete engine development project is outside the scope of this effort, but engine subsystem research must have a plausible pathway to higher engine efficiency.

Emission control technology projects addressing criteria pollutants and GHGs are desired, with consideration that future standards are likely to influence NGV technology adoption. Potential technologies include (but are not limited to) combustion strategies, engine subsystems, emission control systems, fuel systems, and controls.

As the world’s leading natural gas producer, the United States could benefit from using low-cost natural gas as an alternative to other energy sources for transporting goods. Opportunities exist to improve performance, reliability, durability, cost effectiveness, and efficiency of natural gas vehicles through research and development.

A public workshop on natural gas vehicles was held at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory on 25 July 2017 to identify early-stage research needs for natural gas engines, including topics in engine efficiency, emissions control and fuel and fuel systems.

Broadly, key observations from the workshop included: