« European auto industry proposes further 20% cut in passenger car CO2 by 2030 from 2021; conditional on EV uptake and infrastructure; no ZEV mandate | Main

Print this post

Chery to launch new EXEED line; hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric

13 September 2017

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd, China’s leading vehicle exporter, will launch a new model line of passenger cars and SUVs globally—with plans to begin sales in Europe within the next few years—under a new nameplate: EXEED.

Chery revealed the EXEED TX—a compact SUV which will be the first model offered in Europe—in pre-production form at the 2017 IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show. Chery will make the EXEED TX available in Europe with three electrified powertrains: a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV); plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV); or battery-electric vehicle (BEV). The first configuration to go on sale will be an ultra-low emission PHEV variant.





The EXEED TX PHEV will combine a 110 kW 1.5-liter gasoline combustion engine with a 85 kW electric motor, powering the EXEED TX via an intelligent all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed hybrid drive transmission.

With the combined power of the combustion engine and e-motor, the compact SUV will reach 100km/h in 6.0 seconds, with a top speed of 200 km/h and fuel consumption of 1.8L/100km (130.6 mpg US) (NEDC).

The EXEED TX will be able to travel up to 120 km/h (75 mph) for up to 70 km (43.5 miles) in pure electric mode with power supplied by the NCM Lithium battery. The battery will fast-charge to 80% in 30 minutes and reach full charge from a 220 V household supply in four hours.

Chery said that the new model will exhibit an evolution of Chery’s progressive ‘Life in Motion’ design philosophy, which aims to appeal to young, urban, forward-thinking customers. It is based on signature ‘hydrodynamic surfacing’ characteristics, with a confident, purposeful stance and chrome-accented Chery brand face.

Chery is evaluating the sales opportunity in key markets, ahead of setting up a European sales operation in co-operation with import and distribution partners. The new design and R&D facilities in Europe will accelerate Chery’s plan for global expansion.

The new platform—codenamed M3X—developed from scratch specifically for the new model line and to accommodate electrified powertrains, was designed and engineered in conjunction with Germany’s Benteler. The EXEED TX is the first model to benefit from the new platform.

The suspension features MacPherson struts at the front, and multi-link system at the rear. The dynamic engineering team tuned the chassis to provide the driver with direct response, excellent feel and predictable, reassuring handling.

The all-wheel-drive system was co-engineered with Dana and BorgWarner to provide a secure, sure-footed traction, while the six-speed manual and seven speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions have been supplied and integrated with Getrag. Valeo is supplying various technologies such as the clutch and advanced driver assist systems.

Bosch is supplying the 10-inch TFT head unit and 7-inch TFT cluster display, further enhancing the HMI interface and connectivity features. The German engineering company is also responsible for various safety and engine management components.

Continental Automotive is providing the Body Control Module (BCM) and Gateway applications to support the vehicle’s electronic architecture. The solution drives the car’s connectivity features, security and convenience controls. Continental also supplies the tires for the 19-inch wheels.

In addition to EXEED TX, further Chery production models and concepts are also on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show. While the other vehicles are not destined to be sold in Europe, they clearly demonstrate to European customers the progression of the Chinese brand’s ‘Life In Motion’ design philosophy.

The TIGGO Coupé Concept SUV is at the forefront of Chery’s future-oriented brand vision. The SUV crossover features a coupe-like design that sits on a new modular architecture and incorporates advanced technology, including a multifunctional interactive steering wheel that can be folded and used as a game controller to play video games in autonomous driving mode.

Reflecting Chery’s focus on developing advanced alternative-fuel powertrains, the TIGGO Coupé Concept uses a 120 kW motor combined with a Lithium-ion battery pack. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in seven seconds, has a maximum speed of more than 200 km/h and delivers a driving range of up to 500 km.

The TIGGO Coupé Concept features an efficient battery charging system, with inductive charging also available. The battery can be fast-charged to 80% of its capacity in 20 minutes, while a full charge takes only two hours.

Also appearing on the stand at the Frankfurt Motor Show are two of Chery’s latest models for non-European markets: the Chery TIGGO 5x and TIGGO 7 models. The compact SUVs are the result of Chery’s continued growth into new segments under the Chinese brand’s globalization strategy.

The TIGGO 5x is the most recent TIGGO model and, as with the EXEED TX, features Chery’s new progressive ‘Life In Motion’ design language. The TIGGO 7 is Chery’s new generation flagship model and is the first to be built on its T1X platform. The modularized platform will enable Chery to launch a range of hybrid vehicles, MPVs, medium- and large-sized SUVs and other T1X-based products in the global market.

In 2016, Chery (Group) sold more than 700,000 units—a year-on-year increase of 28%. Of this number, approximately 100,000 vehicles were exported, representing almost 30% of all Chinese vehicle exports.

Chery has the production capability to fulfil its ambitions in Europe. It has four manufacturing sites in China with a capacity to produce over 1 million vehicles, approximately 1 million engines and around 600,000 transmissions. Outside its domestic market, Chery has 10 production facilities and nearly 1,200 sales and service outlets, compared to more than 500 in China.

The new Chery R&D operation to be created in Europe will be in addition to its existing R&D facilities in Wuhu, Beijing, and Shanghai in China.