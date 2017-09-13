« Shell, Honda, Toyota collaborate on 7 new H2 refueling stations in California | Main

Lightning Systems and New Eagle unveil battery-electric upfit system for Ford Transit passenger wagon, van, cutaway, chassis cab models

13 September 2017

Lightning Systems, a developer of efficiency and emissions improvement solutions for fleets, in partnership with New Eagle, a mechatronic control system provider, will introduce a full battery-electric upfit system for Ford Transit passenger wagon, van, cutaway and chassis cab models.

The new LightningElectric zero-emissions package is available for Ford Transit as part of Ford’s eQVM program. The product will be available first on heavy-duty Transits with a 10,360-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and will go on sale in early 2018. Conversions and service are performed by Ford QVM-certified upfitters and dealers around the world.





Depending on battery option and drive cycle, LightningElectric will have an electric range of up to 125 miles, and a payload capacity of up to 3,500 pounds. Ford Motor Company’s vehicle warranty covers vehicles with the LightningElectric upfit, and Ford Motor Credit financing is available.





Installation can be completed in just hours by certified installers. Featuring a volume-production ready high-voltage lithium battery pack, LightningElectric will accommodate full charging overnight with Level 1 and less than three hours for Level 2 charging.

Lightning Systems worked with New Eagle of Ann Arbor, Mich. on the design of the LightningElectric system for the Ford Transit. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls and is a leader in the application of model-based design into real-time embedded systems in the fields of autonomy, electrification, hydraulics, and engine systems.

We saw a real need for a zero-emissions product in this segment of the fleet market. Lightning Systems has a terrific portfolio of products for fleets, and we know that we have a product here that is going to be a favorite of many fleets. —Rich Swortzel, president, New Eagle

Lightning Systems, formerly known as Lightning Hybrids, is a global fleet solutions company with headquarters in Loveland, Colo. The company is introducing a variety of new efficiency and emissions improvement innovations over the next two years to support commercial and government fleets.

Earlier this year, Ford named Lightning Systems one of the first to achieve eQVM status (Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifiers) for its LightningHybrid system, a hydraulic-hybrid energy recovery system that offers 50% NO x reductions and up to 25% fuel savings for urban drive cycles. Applications include delivery trucks, shuttle and paratransit buses, refuse trucks, and rear-engine transit buses. The system is available now, worldwide on more than 25 platforms.

Both the LightningElectric and LightningHybrid systems will be certified by Ford’s new eQVM program. The program helps fleet and commercial customers meet their unique and specific needs for durable, reliable advanced technology work trucks that retain the original powertrain warranty and utilize Ford’s vast dealer service network.

LightningAnalytics, a new cloud-based analytics system that provides drive, route and predictive vehicle health scoring for maximum range and efficiency, is included on every LightningElectric vehicle. The analytics system provides fleets with real-time information to operate their fleet at peak efficiency. LightningAnalytics also is available with the LightningHybrid system, and is available as a standalone product with a variety of modules to provide efficiency solutions to fleets.