Mobileye and Munich Re partnering to reduce commercial fleet collisions

13 September 2017

Mobileye is collaborating with Munich Re to reduce commercial fleet collisions and enhance road safety in the United States.

Beginning immediately, Munich Reinsurance America Inc. (Munich Re, US) will make available Mobileye’s aftermarket Advanced Collision Avoidance System to its clients, including commercial fleets. The new program will provide Munich Re, US clients with the option of retrofitting existing vehicles with Mobileye ADAS technology, designed to help mitigate the potential for collisions among fleets and improve driver behavior through the use of warning signals. Munich Re, US will also conduct a loss analysis to help quantify the potential impact of Mobileye’s technology on a client company’s portfolio of commercial fleet business.

In 2016, there were more than 40,000 traffic fatalities in the US, according to the National Safety Council (NSC)—a 6% increase over 2015. The NSC estimates the cost of deaths, injuries and property damage attributed to crashes in 2016 totaled $432.5 billion, up 12% over the previous year. Mobileye crash avoidance systems have helped its users reduce overall crashes by 60% including a 43% reduction in lane departure-type crashes and a 95% reduction in forward collisions.

Mobileye’s aftermarket ADAS system alerts drivers of impending collisions so that the driver can react in time to take action. Enabled by a high-resolution vision sensor that analyzes potential hazardous scenarios in real time, the technology provides warnings in advance of potential forward collisions, dangerous contact with pedestrians and cyclists, and unintentional lane departures. The system consists of a windshield-mounted vision sensor and a visual display unit mounted in the cabin.