Shell, Honda, Toyota collaborate on 7 new H2 refueling stations in California
13 September 2017
On 9 August, the California Energy Commission (Energy Commission) awarded a grant of $16,362,500 to Equilon Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Shell Oil Company, for the introduction of seven hydrogen refueling stations in Northern California.
The hydrogen refueling stations will be built in collaboration with Honda and Toyota, who will provide financial support, at seven Shell-branded retail stations across Northern California: three in the city of San Francisco, and one in each of Berkeley, Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Walnut Creek.
The Energy Commission awarded the grant through its Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP), which invests up to $100 million every year to support innovations in transportation and fuel technologies that help California meet its energy, clean air, and climate change goals.
September 13, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
A hand to California, Shell, Honda and Toyota for their contribution to install more H2 stations in northern California.
Another 50+ new H2 stations/year will be installed in the rest of California. A total of 500+ H2 stations will be reached by 2022/2025.
More and more Californians will drive FCEVs and/or FC Hybrids to further reduce pollution and GHG. How many more States will follow?
Posted by: HarveyD | September 13, 2017 at 09:01 AM