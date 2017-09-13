« Chery to launch new EXEED line; hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric | Main | Lightning Systems and New Eagle unveil battery-electric upfit system for Ford Transit passenger wagon, van, cutaway, chassis cab models »

Shell, Honda, Toyota collaborate on 7 new H2 refueling stations in California

13 September 2017

On 9 August, the California Energy Commission (Energy Commission) awarded a grant of $16,362,500 to Equilon Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Shell Oil Company, for the introduction of seven hydrogen refueling stations in Northern California.

The hydrogen refueling stations will be built in collaboration with Honda and Toyota, who will provide financial support, at seven Shell-branded retail stations across Northern California: three in the city of San Francisco, and one in each of Berkeley, Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Walnut Creek.

The Energy Commission awarded the grant through its Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP), which invests up to $100 million every year to support innovations in transportation and fuel technologies that help California meet its energy, clean air, and climate change goals.