Continental invests in Cellular-V2X technology; announces C-V2X trials

14 September 2017

Continental will accelerate initiatives based on Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technologies (earlier post) and will conduct C-V2X field trials in select regions across the globe.

Anticipating to utilize the Qualcomm C-V2X Reference Design with the integrated Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset (earlier post), Continental will build connected car systems for field trials focused on demonstrating the capabilities of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) direct communication, as well as Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) wide areas communications to serve next generation connected car and automated driving use cases.

The field trials will serve as an opportunity not only to showcase the benefits of C-V2X technologies, as defined by 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 14 PC5 specifications, but also to demonstrate C-V2X range, reliability, traffic density and latency for V2X communications.

Designed to enhance device-to-device communications, C-V2X technologies complement and extend existing cellular capabilities, enabling direct communications without requiring the involvement of the network.

The 9150 C-V2X chipset and C-V2X Reference Design offers Continental with a platform that can be used for trials and as a basis for future commercial implementations.

Continental is well-positioned to address the next generation of connected vehicle systems and functionality, with a successful history of developing Telematics and connectivity solutions for more than 30 million vehicles and counting. This initiative builds on a successful, decades-long collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to drive cellular technology for automotive Telematics use cases.

Incorporating the 9150 C-V2X supports Continental’s vision to drive cellular and C-V2X technologies, including a migration to 5G with increased bandwidth, to advance the worldwide development of cooperative functions.