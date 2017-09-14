« Ballard signs LOI to power first fuel-cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France | Main | A123 Systems invests in solid-state battery technology company Solid Power »

Print this post

Faurecia partners with CEA on fuel cell development

14 September 2017

Faurecia, one of the world's largest automotive equipment suppliers, signed a five year agreement with the CEA (French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) to collaborate in a research and development program of fuel cell stack technologies.

Faurecia will benefit from more than two decades of CEA research and expertise in fuel cell stacks and key components such as bipolar plates. Combined with Faurecia expertise in fluid dynamics and catalysis, the Group will be able to develop, mass-produce and commercialize a high performance fuel cell stack that will meet auto industry expectations.





For almost twenty years the CEA has been involved in the development of hydrogen-powered fuel cells in order to meet the challenges of clean mobility. We are particularly pleased to support Faurecia in its ambition to address the fuel cell electric vehicle market; a strong message for the French industry. —Florence Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of the CEA-Liten

Our partnership with the CEA marks an important new step in Faurecia's strategy to develop a reliable offer for fuel cell technologies. We are convinced that this technology, which offers large autonomy and fast refueling times, will coexist with battery electric vehicles. It is, especially for commercial vehicles, an effective alternative. In addition, hydrogen production is an efficient way to store green electricity. —Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia

In this same field of fuel cell technologies, Faurecia has recently concluded an agreement with STELIA Aerospace Composites (earlier post) and has invested in Ad-Venta for the development of high-pressure hydrogen tanks and compact valves. Ad-Venta has developed a unique, reliable and compact valve which allows pressure management from 700 to 10 bars for delivery to the fuel cell.

CEA’s fuel cell platform offer €6 million in equipment and a staff of 40 engineers and technicians; it covers materials, membrane-electrode assemblies, stacks, testing, modelling, and characterization.

The platform’s missions are to speed the transfer of new fuel-cell technology to transportation and stationary applications and to build a strong intellectual property portfolio, adding around 10–20 new patents per year. The platform also builds demonstrators for testing in real-world conditions.