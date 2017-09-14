« Continental invests in Cellular-V2X technology; announces C-V2X trials | Main | New Mercedes-Benz S 560 e plug-in hybrid offers more power, more range; new NMC batteries »

Print this post

Renesas Electronics and Cogent Embedded collaborate to make 3D surround view parking assist system standard in all new cars

14 September 2017

Renesas Electronics Corporation and Cogent Embedded Inc., a leading embedded software provider to the automotive industry, announced their joint development of a 3D surround view solution to assist drivers during parking or low-speed maneuvers. Designed for parking assist systems in entry- and mid-level cars, the new solution combines the Renesas R-Car V3M system-on-chip (SoC), an SoC optimized for smart camera and surround view systems, with Cogent’s customizable 3D surround view software on a reference board.

By using this solution, OEMs and Tier 1s can quickly customize and create their individual 3D surround view parking assist systems. On-demand customization services can also be provided by Cogent Embedded to enable system developers to concentrate on developing application software to differentiate their systems.

Next-generation 3D surround view systems need to achieve not only display functionality but also object recognition. Surround view is a vehicle camera system that provides an all-round panorama view and assists the driver when parking. A control display on the vehicle’s interior control panels shows data from surround view cameras and offers the driver a realistic 360-degree surround view to assist in maneuvering the vehicle to park and to alert the driver to obstacles in its path that may not be immediately visible.

The R-Car V3M is equipped with an integrated image signal processor (ISP), the IMR for low-power image rendering and the IMP-X5 computer vision engine. It delivers robust functional safety and high performance at lowpower consumption required for use in smart camera applications, surround view systems, and LiDARs, including NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) features.

The new 3D surround view solution includes Cogent’s 3D surround view software which is presently used by several industry players. The software is optimized for the R-Car V3M and enables a highly customizable and expandable white label solution for OEMs and Tier 1s.

The R-Car V3M enables full-HD 3D surround view system with high quality resolutions and lower power consumption. The R-Car V3M includes a dedicated image rendering unit (IMR) that enables realistic 360-degree surround view and free view-points at lower power consumption than GPU-based SoCs.

The R-Car V3M supports up to four 1.3 Megapixel cameras. These cameras can make use of the integrated ISP in the R-Car V3M, which eliminates the need to install an ISP per camera, thereby reduces bill-of-material (BOM) costs. The optimized video pipeline can generate up to Full HD resolution output to the infotainment units. The integrated IMP-X5 computer vision engine enables object recognition such as lane detection, pedestrian or obstacle detection. This enables OEMs and Tier 1s to design full-HD surround view systems with high-quality resolutions and lower power consumption.

Samples of the R-Car V3M SoC and reference board will be delivered by Renesas and will be available from December 2017. Cogent’s software will be available from Q4 2017 onwards. (Availability is subject to change without notice.)