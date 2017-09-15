« Daimler Trucks invests in Israeli nanotechnology materials pioneer StoreDot; FlashBattery technology | Main | European consortium launches 4-year, $80M L3Pilot research project to test Level 3, 4 autonomous driving in 11 countries »
Delphi partners with LeddarTech on corner LiDAR solution
15 September 2017
Delphi Automotive PLC has signed a commercial partnership agreement with LeddarTech, a Canadian company developing solid-state LiDAR technology. Delphi, a leader in autonomous driving technology, and LeddarTech, a Canadian start-up focused on an advanced, proprietary signal processing technology, will collaborate to develop a low-cost, corner LiDAR solution.
The core technology can be developed rapidly and allows for easy vehicle integration.
To further support the commercial partnership, Delphi has made a minority investment in LeddarTech.
