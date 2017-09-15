Green Car Congress  
Delphi partners with LeddarTech on corner LiDAR solution

15 September 2017

Delphi Automotive PLC has signed a commercial partnership agreement with LeddarTech, a Canadian company developing solid-state LiDAR technology. Delphi, a leader in autonomous driving technology, and LeddarTech, a Canadian start-up focused on an advanced, proprietary signal processing technology, will collaborate to develop a low-cost, corner LiDAR solution.

The core technology can be developed rapidly and allows for easy vehicle integration.

To further support the commercial partnership, Delphi has made a minority investment in LeddarTech.

September 15, 2017 in 5G, Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

