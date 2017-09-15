« European consortium launches 4-year, $80M L3Pilot research project to test Level 3, 4 autonomous driving in 11 countries | Main | EMEC produces first hydrogen from tidal energy »

Volkswagen prices 2017 e-Golf starting at $30,495; longer range, better fuel economy, more power

15 September 2017

Volkswagen of America Inc. is pricing the 2017 e-Golf starting at $30,495, plus $820 destination. For 2017, Volkswagen is using an updated lithium-ion battery with an increased energy capacity of 35.8 kWh, up from 24.2 kWh. The revised battery helps increase the vehicle’s range from an EPA-estimated total range of 83 miles to 125 miles on a single charge.

The 7.2 kW on-board charger is now standard on all trims, which enables the battery to be charged in less than six hours at a 240V charging station. When equipped with DC Fast Charging (optional on SE, standard on Limited Edition and SEL Premium), the battery can be charged up to 80% within an hour at a DC fast charging station.





Improved battery chemistry also helps improve the overall fuel economy of the 2017 e-Golf. For city driving, the EPA estimated fuel economy is 126 MPGe; highway driving is rated at 111 MPGe; and combined city/ highway at 119 MPGe, improved over the 2016 EPA estimates of 126, 105 and 116, respectively. Fuel consumption for the 2017 model is 28 kWh/100 miles, compared to 29 kWh/100 miles for the 2016 model.

As a comparison, the 2017 LEAF (107 miles total range) consumes 30 kWh/100 miles according to the EPA; the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (124 miles total range) consumes 25 kWh/100 miles; while the 2017 Honda Clarity (89 miles total range) consumes 30 kWh/100 miles.

The new 2017 LEAF has an MSRP of $30,680 and the 2017 Ioniq Electric, $29,500. Honda is leasing the Clarity for $269 (plus tax) per month.

The 2018 LEAF, which will go on sale next year, drops its MSRP to $29,990, with an estimated enhanced range of 150 miles.

The electric motor on the 2017 e-Golf has been upgraded as well. Where the 2016 e-Golf utilized an 85 kW electric motor developing 115 horsepower, the new 100 kW electric motor develops 134 horsepower. At the same time, the maximum torque of the electric motor has been boosted from 199 pound-feet to 214 lb-ft. The 2017 e-Golf runs zero to 60 mph faster than its predecessor—now in just 9.6 seconds—and its top speed increases to 85 mph.





Based on an average price of 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, the EPA has estimated an annual fuel cost of $550. A federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is available for purchasers; dependent on state, additional credits may be available.

The value-oriented e-Golf SE ($30,495) trim now offers more standard equipment, including an 8-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, LED taillights, cruise control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, and the 7.2 kW on-board charger. A DC Fast Charging package is available for $995.

The e-Golf Limited Edition ($33,795) includes the standard features of the SE trim, and adds DC Fast Charging capability, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, and Park Distance Control (ParkPilot), with a new feature called Maneuver Braking (arriving late in the model year), which can help driver avoid or mitigate the effects of a collision with stationary objects while parking.

The e-Golf SEL Premium ($36,995) offers an optional Driver Assistance package ($1,395), including the 12.3-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Park Assist and Light Assist. (Late availability for the Driver Assistance Package).