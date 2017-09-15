« Daimler begins deliveries of electric FUSO eCanter; UPS first commercial customer; NGO fleets | Main | Delphi partners with LeddarTech on corner LiDAR solution »

Daimler Trucks invests in Israeli nanotechnology materials pioneer StoreDot; FlashBattery technology

15 September 2017

Daimler AG’s Trucks division is investing in the Israeli company StoreDot Ltd. The Tel Aviv-based company, founded in 2012, is a nanotechnology materials pioneer and a leading companies in the field of electric charging and energy-storage materials. A representative from Daimler will be appointed to StoreDot’s Board of Directors.

Complementing the investment, both partners have agreed to a strategic partnership that focuses on the field of fast battery charging. StoreDot’s FlashBattery technology enables charging any electric vehicle within minutes, as quickly as filling a tank of gas. Furthermore, FlashBattery’s high efficiency in recuperation is particularly interesting for commercial vehicles; better usage of braking energy increases the range and requires less frequent charging.

This results, together with faster charging times, in higher vehicle usage. Both partners will jointly work on tailor-made, integrated technologies, with the future-generation FUSO eCanter (earlier post) as a possible example of application. The possibility of further joint projects, even beyond the Trucks division, is part of both companies’ future discussions.

Earlier this year, StoreDot demonstrated the viability of a concept for five-minute charging of vehicle batteries, showcasing how its new organic compounds combined with nanomaterials are implemented in the battery cell. StoreDot’s new batteries are currently in an advanced stage of development, and are expected to be integrated into electric vehicles that are now in their design phase.

Electrification of trucks is of top priority at Daimler. [The] global launch in New York City of the FUSO eCanter, the world’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck, provides impressive proof of our strive for bringing electric vehicles for everyday use to the market. Fast charging is an important topic especially for fleet owners of all Daimler Trucks brands. Together with StoreDot we will now jointly work on a holistic approach to fast charging. —Martin Daum, Member of Daimler’s Board of Management with responsibility for Daimler Trucks & Buses

StoreDot Ltd. was founded in 2012 and develops technologies based on a unique methodology for the design, synthesis and manufacturing of organic compounds. Designed to replace known technologies with enhanced chemical, electrical, and optical properties, StoreDot’s proprietary technology, inspired by nature, can be optimized for multiple industries, including fast-charging batteries in mobile devices, electric vehicles and for next-generation LCD displays.

The EV FlashBattery enables a full charge in 5 minutes, providing up to 300 miles (480 km) of driving distance, depending on the model of the EV. EV FlashBattery’s remarkably fast charging rate is achieved due to StoreDot’s novel materials and new battery structure.

As the manufacturing process uses traditional capital equipment, with mostly standard processing, the EV FlashBattery cost is aligned with Li-ion industry’s cost reduction curve over the coming years, and will benefit the expected economies of scale of the industry as a whole.

EV FlashBattery architecture is built with a highly stable electrode structure, and contains materials that are far less flammable and more stable at high temperatures than traditional Li-ion technology. Consumer safe, EV FlashBattery incorporates a multi-layer safety-protection structure. In addition, FlashBattery is environmentally safer than a Li-ion battery, utilizing organic compounds and a friendlier aquatic based manufacturing process.

StoreDot’s core technology incorporates chemically synthesized organic molecules of non-biological origin. These innovative molecules demonstrate uniquely tunable optical and electrochemical properties, which allow for enhanced performance of energy storage devices.

Using a unique multifunction electrode (MFE), StoreDot’s FlashBattery combines two benefits of energy storage solutions, incorporating the high-power rapid-charging rate capability with the high-energy storage ability. This optimized charging ability is achieved through an innovative electrode structure containing proprietary organic polymers with metal oxide compounds of the cathode that trigger the redox reactions.

This solution enables ions to flow from a modified anode to a modified cathode at a speed that is much faster than existing technologies. Together with a proprietary separator and electrolyte, this new architecture delivers a high current and low internal resistance, with enhanced energy density and a prolonged battery life.