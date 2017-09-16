« Honda and McLaren end F1 partnership; Honda to supply power units to Scuderia Toro Rosso for 2018 season | Main | GM to introduce at least 10 new New Energy Vehicles in China from 2016-2020; focus on autonomy, connectivity and sharing »
Enerkem begins commercial production of cellulosic ethanol from garbage at its Edmonton biofuels facility
16 September 2017
Enerkem Inc. has started the commercial production of cellulosic ethanol. Enerkem’s facility in Edmonton, AB, Canada, is the first commercial-scale plant in the world to produce cellulosic ethanol made from non-recyclable, non-compostable mixed municipal solid waste.
The company has been producing and selling biomethanol since 2016, prior to expanding production to include cellulosic ethanol with the installation of its methanol-to-ethanol conversion unit earlier this year.
This growing global market is expected to reach 124 billion liters (32.8 billion gallons) per year by 2030 according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Enerkem will progressively increase production in Edmonton, while preparing to build the next Enerkem facilities locally and around the world, said Vincent Chornet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerkem.
Enerkem’s technology is deployed through an exclusive process that converts non-recyclable waste into a pure synthesis gas (or syngas). This syngas is then converted into biofuels and other widely used chemicals using catalysts.
Enerkem’s 4-step thermochemical process:
- Feedstock preparation
- Gasification
- Cleaning and conditioning of syngas
- Catalytic synthesis
Enerkem’s technology not only provides a clean transportation fuel, it also disrupts the traditional waste landfilling and incineration models by offering a smart alternative to communities wanting to recover waste while sustainably fueling vehicles.
September 16, 2017 in Biorefinery, Cellulosic ethanol, Gasification | Permalink | Comments (3)
Converting harmful garbage into usable aggregates, construction materials, biofuels (biomethanol and ethanol) and chemicals is something that all small and large cities should do.
It could be even more useful if/when H2 production is added to the process for future FCEVs.
Posted by: HarveyD | September 16, 2017 at 07:59 AM
Synthesis gas is hydrogen and carbon monoxide. They don't bother with H2 because it's greenwashing PR.
Posted by: dursun | September 16, 2017 at 11:19 AM
Gasification has been able to turn biomass into hydrocarbons for many decades, we did not because oil was cheap..not any more.
Posted by: SJC | September 16, 2017 at 02:40 PM
