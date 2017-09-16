« Honda and McLaren end F1 partnership; Honda to supply power units to Scuderia Toro Rosso for 2018 season | Main | GM to introduce at least 10 new New Energy Vehicles in China from 2016-2020; focus on autonomy, connectivity and sharing »

Print this post

Enerkem begins commercial production of cellulosic ethanol from garbage at its Edmonton biofuels facility

16 September 2017

Enerkem Inc. has started the commercial production of cellulosic ethanol. Enerkem’s facility in Edmonton, AB, Canada, is the first commercial-scale plant in the world to produce cellulosic ethanol made from non-recyclable, non-compostable mixed municipal solid waste.

The company has been producing and selling biomethanol since 2016, prior to expanding production to include cellulosic ethanol with the installation of its methanol-to-ethanol conversion unit earlier this year.

This growing global market is expected to reach 124 billion liters (32.8 billion gallons) per year by 2030 according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Enerkem will progressively increase production in Edmonton, while preparing to build the next Enerkem facilities locally and around the world, said Vincent Chornet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerkem.

Enerkem’s technology is deployed through an exclusive process that converts non-recyclable waste into a pure synthesis gas (or syngas). This syngas is then converted into biofuels and other widely used chemicals using catalysts.

Enerkem’s 4-step thermochemical process:

Feedstock preparation

Gasification

Cleaning and conditioning of syngas

Catalytic synthesis





Enerkem’s technology not only provides a clean transportation fuel, it also disrupts the traditional waste landfilling and incineration models by offering a smart alternative to communities wanting to recover waste while sustainably fueling vehicles.