Honda and McLaren end F1 partnership; Honda to supply power units to Scuderia Toro Rosso for 2018 season

16 September 2017

Honda and McLaren are ending their partnership for the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) at the end of the 2017 season. The partnership has been ongoing since the team returned to F1 racing in 2015 and will continue to compete in the remaining races through the end of the 2017 season.

Concurrently, Honda a new partnership with Scuderia Toro Rosso on the supply of power units from the 2018 season of the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1). Based on this agreement, for the 2018 season, Honda will supply power units to one works team to be formed with Toro Rosso.

It is unfortunate that we must part ways with McLaren before fulfilling our ambitions, however, we made the decision with a belief that this is the best course of action for each other's future. On behalf of Honda, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to fans who have been very supportive of the team as well as the drivers, team members and everyone involved who shared with us in the joys and disappointments since we began preparing for our return to F1 in 2015. Honda will continue the fight together with McLaren all the way to the end of the 2017 season, and then continue its F1 racing activities in 2018 and beyond.