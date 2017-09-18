« Ontario seeking design concepts for hydrogen-powered regional rail trains | Main

AEye demos first commercial 360˚ solid-state LiDAR system

18 September 2017

AEye Inc has completed a successful live metropolitan demo showcasing its solid-state commercial LiDAR system with 360° vehicle coverage. AEye’s high performance system employs a dense 150-vertical-channel LiDAR scanner, paired with region of interest configurability, for enhanced ranges up to 300 meters. AEye is the first to announce a commercial solid state system capable of 360° coverage and real-time software configurability.

AEye’s integrated system architecture and advanced algorithms emulate how the visual cortex pre-processes and customizes information sent to the brain. The system pre-fuses computer vision and 1550 nanometer band LiDAR for intelligent data collection and rapid perception and motion planning.

AEye’s software-configurable hardware enables vehicle control system software to selectively customize data collection in real-time, while optional edge processing reduces control loop latency for optimal performance and safety. By having a visual cortex behind the “eyes” of the vehicle that digests information quickly and efficiently, AEye improves reliability, lowers power requirements and reduces median system bandwidth requirements—advances that are key to providing high resolution and low latency mobility solutions. In addition, Its unique MEMS-based design allows for rapid development, customization, and cost-effective manufacturing at scale.

AEye is currently testing its system with large transportation and heavy industry OEMs and conducting demonstrations with key mobility and supply chain partners, with phased commercial rollouts planned throughout 2017 and 2018.

The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Intel Capital and Airbus Ventures.