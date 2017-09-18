« Ballard receives Nisshinbo P.O. for development program to advance use of non-precious metal catalyst fuel cells in material handling | Main | Ushr locks in $10M Series A funding; HD mapping technology for autonomous vehicles; working with GM »

Wärtsilä introducing portfolio of hybrid tug designs

18 September 2017

The technology group Wärtsilä is introducing a new portfolio of tug designs, to be known as the Wärtsilä HYTug series, with the emphasis on environmental sustainability. Since they typically operate in or close to harbors and populated areas, tugs are particularly affected by environmental considerations, and the need for regulatory compliance is an increasing concern for tug owners and operators worldwide.

Wärtsilä has already introduced tug designs featuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel technology as an efficient means for complying with environmental legislation. These latest designs have been developed utilizing Wärtsilä’s strong competences in hybrid propulsion technology, along with the company’s extensive experience with more than 1,000 tugs built based on Wärtsilä’s ship designs.





The recently introduced Wärtsilä HY hybrid propulsion solution forms the basis of the new designs, the benefits of which include the flexibility and efficiency provided by the technology. Notably, the enhanced efficiency enables the total installed main engine power to be less than with conventional designs.

Using less engine power also decreases exhaust emission levels and, therefore, the environmental impact. It also reduces the fuel bill and lessens the amount of engine maintenance needed, which again adds to the cost savings.

We believe that new tugs will in future rely more and more on battery and hybrid propulsion, which very well complements today’s operational requirements. As a total solutions provider with unmatched in-house capabilities combining ship design, engine technology, propulsion, and electrical and automation systems, Wärtsilä is uniquely qualified to produce tug designs that fully meet the needs of the industry, and this we have now done. —Riku-Pekka Hägg, Vice President, Ship Design, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions

The designs feature a very distinctive outlook while providing the power and maneuverability for practical tug operations. They have been optimized for low hull resistance, high towing / escort performance, sea-keeping, crew safety and comfort, as well as for easy maintenance.

These newly launched Wärtsilä HY Tug designs come in three different hull sizes—a 28m harbor tug with a 50t bollard pull; a 29.5m harbor tug with a 75t bollard pull; and a 35m escort tug with a 75t bollard pull. The propulsion configuration is such that each design comes with the option to select either diesel mechanical hybrid, or diesel electric hybrid propulsion, and the designs are able to cover a 40 to 90t bollard pull range with the appropriate Wärtsilä equipment modules.



75t BP Wärtsilä HY Harbor Tug Diesel Electric Hybrid Configuration. Click to enlarge.

The new tugs are designed with thrusters from the Wärtsilä WST series featuring large propeller diameters for efficient and high performance propulsion. In addition to their excellent hydrodynamics and reliability, these thrusters are also easy to install, operate, and maintain.

The development work has been carried out in close cooperation with the ABS, BV and Lloyds Register classification societies, and the designs have received Approval-in-Principle (AiP) certification. This certification means that the design complies with class safety regulations and will be class approved in actual projects. The Wärtsilä HY solution has itself received AiP certification from the Lloyds Register classification society.

The new designs are being launched at the Asian Tug Technology and Salvage conference being held in Singapore this week.