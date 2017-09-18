« EU COMSYN project for compact gasification and synthesis for biomass-based fuels | Main | Ontario seeking design concepts for hydrogen-powered regional rail trains »

Massachusetts state agencies increase deployment of XL Hybrids technology to 52 fleet vehicles

18 September 2017

XL Hybrids announced its XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System will be installed in 52 vehicles that serve five Massachusetts state agency fleets. The hybrid-electric vehicles will be deployed at the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Massachusetts Environmental Police, Department of Correction (DOC), Department of Developmental Services (DDS), and Department of Youth Services (DYS).

The upgrades were made possible by support from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC).

The State of Massachusetts placed this new order after seeing successful results from past vehicle conversions by XL Hybrids for the DCR and Environmental Police vehicles. Those vehicle upfits, which are on a mix of Ford Transit vans, Ford E-Series Cutaways and Chevy Express vans, have saved 650 gallons of gas to date and the agencies expect to save nearly 82,000 gallons over the life of the systems.

The vehicles are up to 25% more efficient and the fleets have already seen an 18% decrease in carbon emissions. The upgrades for the DOC, DDS and DYS vehicles are expected to cut annual fuel costs by more than $10,000 as well as reduce brake maintenance costs and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

XL Hybrids vehicles include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports sustainability benefits. The proprietary XL Link vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.