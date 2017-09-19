« ARPA-E to award $22M to 18 projects to accelerate production of macroalgae for energy and other uses; MARINER | Main | Nikola and Bosch partner on hydrogen-electric Class-8 long-haul truck; dual-motor commercial-vehicle eAxle »

BMW i Ventures makes strategic investment in DSP Concepts; voice user interfaces

19 September 2017

BMW i Ventures has made a strategic investment in DSP Concepts, Inc.—a startup company developing embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and a specialist in voice user interface technologies—as part of the startup’s Series A round. Christian Noske, a partner at BMW i Ventures, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

With smartphones reaching the top of their product life cycle and intelligent assistants like Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri becoming increasingly popular, voice UI is poised to become the next dominant user interface across all industries, from car infotainment systems and consumer electronics, to IoT products and home automation.

Realizing the need for faster development and more reliable voice recognition performance, DSP Concepts has developed a series of product offerings powered by its Audio Weaver audio processing software. These solutions accelerate time-to-market and achieve maximum performance for any product design at a lower system cost.

Partners of DSP Concepts include Amlogic, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Knowles Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., and several other leading suppliers of DSP and SoC solutions.

BMW i Ventures led the Series A financing round, with participation from Walden Riverwood Ventures and prominent angel investor David Tsang. DSP Concepts will use the funds to refine and add new features to its software platform, as well as grow its team.