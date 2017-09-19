« British Airways partners with Velocys on renewable jet fuel from household waste | Main | alpha-En Corporation and Argonne partner on Li metal anodes for EV batteries; $750K award from DOE »

Leclanché to develop battery storage solution for Fastned’s network of fast charging stations

19 September 2017

Leclanché SA (earlier post) will develop a battery storage solution for Fastned’s fast charging electric vehicle stations, starting with a pilot at two locations. Fastned is a Dutch company installing fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe (earlier post).

Fastned has built and is operating 63 fast charging EV stations in the Netherlands. The company’s strategy is use its Dutch network as a blueprint to roll-out fast charging stations across Europe and it is expanding quickly: in April, Fastned signed an agreement with Transport for London to become a partner for the development of the city’s 300 fast charging points by 2020, and in September the company was awarded a subsidy of €4.1 million by the German government to build 25 fast charging stations.

Leclanché will provide scalable battery energy storage systems (BESS) for Fastned, using large-format lithium-ion batteries. This storage system will allow Fastned to deploy multiple high powered chargers per site while reducing the strain on the grid. The battery acts as a buffer between the electricity grid and the vehicles charging. It will also allow Fastned to store the solar energy from its solar roofs on-site. Leclanché’s system will recharge the battery storage units during off-peak times at considerable cost-savings and reduction in stress to the grid. Leclanche and Fastned will make fast charging smart while improving the customer experience.

Fastned’s highway charging stations have up to eight fast chargers, delivering a full charge within 20 minutes. Its city stations have up to four fast chargers. Payment is via an app.