« China’s first V2X application layer standard released | Main

Print this post

Neste collaborates with Genève Aéroport to offer renewable jet fuel; targeting 1% of annual fuel use from Geneva International

19 September 2017

Neste and Genève Aéroport are partnering on the introduction of renewable jet fuel into aircraft operations from Geneva International Airport; the target will be at least 1% of the annual jet fuel consumption at Genève Aéroport starting late 2018.

Aviation is the fastest growing means of transport and thus emissions will grow substantially. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has set a target that from 2020 onwards the growth in aviation is carbon-neutral. Currently, the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft is sustainable renewable jet fuel, which is one the most efficient means of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. It can be adopted immediately without the need for additional investments in new fuel distribution infrastructure.

For Neste, the development of Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel has been a long journey taking several years: from building proof of concept to ensuring the quality and performance that fully meet the aviation industry's expectations. Neste’s renewable jet fuel technology and quality is proven in thousands of commercial flights by e.g. Lufthansa and is now ready for commercialization.

Neste is the world's leading renewable diesel producer from waste and residues, and with its renewable diesel it has helped to decarbonize traffic by 33 million tons over the past 10 years. This is equivalent to 2 years’ emissions from the Swiss transport sector.