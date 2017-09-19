« BMW i Ventures makes strategic investment in DSP Concepts; voice user interfaces | Main
Nikola and Bosch partner on hydrogen-electric Class-8 long-haul truck; dual-motor commercial-vehicle eAxle
19 September 2017
Nikola Motor Company is partnering with Bosch on the development of its hydrogen-fuel-cell range-extended electric Class 8 long-haul truck, unveiled as a prototype in December 2016. (Earlier post.)
By 2021, Nikola intends to bring to market the Nikola One and Two, a class 8 hydrogen-electric truck lineup that will deliver more than 1,000 horsepower and 2,000 lb-ft (2,712 N·m) of torque—nearly double the horsepower of any semi-truck on the road—all with zero tailpipe emissions, as previously announced by Nikola.
|2021 Nikola Two Day Cab. Click to enlarge.
At the heart of the Nikola truck lineup is a new commercial vehicle powertrain achieved thanks to a development partnership between Nikola and Bosch. The organizations re-imagined the powertrain from the ground up. Bosch’s eAxle expertise (earlier post) has enabled Nikola to move quickly on an aggressive path to bring its electric truck to market.
The eAxle developed by Bosch is a scalable, modular platform with the motor, power electronics and transmission in one compact unit. This makes it suitable for vehicles of all kinds, from small passenger cars to light trucks. Nikola and Bosch will use this know-how to commercialize the world’s first true dual-motor commercial-vehicle eAxle for a long-haul truck.
The eAxle will use proven commercial vehicle electric machine technology and SMG (separate motor generator) motors from Bosch, and will realize what the partners call “unprecedented” targets for e-machine efficiency.
The eAxles will be paired with a custom-designed fuel cell system—also being developed jointly between Nikola and Bosch—designed to deliver benchmark vehicle range. The overall vehicle controls will also be jointly developed based upon Bosch’s vehicle control software and hardware. The Nikola Bosch zero local emission powertrain is designed to achieve segment-leading performance at a competitive total cost of ownership to traditional powertrains.
Bosch and Nikola will also jointly develop the overall powertrain system for the Nikola lineup, which will include the safety concept and vehicle electrical architecture.
September 19, 2017 in Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | Permalink | Comments (2)
If this up-to-date hydrogen FC Nikola truck is mass produced in EU, USA and China (and many other countries) it could have a major effect on pollution and GJHG created by heavy trucks and buses.
Secondly, it could contribute to the installation of many more H2 stations and much lower cost H2 with 5 years or so promoting the sales of many million FCEVs
Posted by: HarveyD | September 19, 2017 at 11:50 AM
I had very little confidence in the Nikola One concept, which uses a whacking great battery as well as fuel cells, thinking it would likely eat into the load space too greatly and it was another loose money capital destroying piece of Californiana, but Bosch participation certainly adds at least a degree of credibility,
Posted by: Davemart | September 19, 2017 at 01:19 PM
