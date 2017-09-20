« Navigant forecasts transportation demand for hydrogen to accelerate Power-to-Gas growth | Main

Russia, China partner on engine for a long-range wide-body aircraft

20 September 2017

The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec State Corporation) signed a memorandum with the Chinese company AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd. (AECC CAE). The Memorandum determines the objectives and main principles of interaction in the joint development of a gas turbine engine for a prospective long range wide-body aircraft (LRWBA/C929).

Under the Memorandum, the primary objectives of the program for creating an engine for the LRWBA will include engaging in joint research and competitive analysis, defining the potential customers’ requirements to the engine, forming the appearance of the engine, and determining its basic technical parameters.

The signing of the Memorandum on the development of the engine for the LRWBA is a milestone for the civil aviation of Russia and China. It’s not just a matter of being competitive, it is a matter of technological independence for our countries. Our ultimate goal is the creation of our own powerful world-class engine certified in accordance with the highest international standards. —Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec State Corporation

The UEC has previously started to develop a high-thrust civil engine PD-35 for prospective wide-body long-haul aircraft. There is currently research and development groundwork under way under the PD-35 program in order to bring the degree of its development up to level 6 that will allow implementing research and development work as a whole with minimal technical risk. During the implementation of the PD-35 project, the scientific and technical groundwork carried out during the development of the new Russian PD-14 engine for aircraft MS-21-300 will be widely used.

AECC CAE is part of the Aero Engine Corporation of China, created in 2016, and is engaged in the development, manufacture and maintenance of civil gas turbine engines. The UEC is working closely with AECC and its divisions.