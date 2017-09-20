« Born to Drive project investigating self-delivering cars | Main | Electrovaya secures C$4.3M purchase orders from Walmart Canada for forklift battery systems »

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi 6-year plan sees 12 pure EV models launched on common platforms, 40 models with autonomous drive

20 September 2017

The Alliance of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi announced their six-year plan—Alliance 2022—which sets a new target to double annual synergies to €10 billion by the end of the plan. To achieve this, said Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive officer of the Alliance, the three automakers will accelerate their collaboration on common platforms, powertrains and next-generation electric, autonomous and connected technologies.

The Alliance is forecasting total annual sales to exceed 14 million units with $240 billion in revenue by the end of the plan—up more than 30% on the $180 billion aggregate revenues achieved in 2016. Under Alliance 2022, the member companies will increase their use of common platforms, with nine million units based on four common platforms. The plan will also extend the use of common powertrains to 75% of total sales. Alliance 2022 plans a major expansion in shared electric vehicle technologies, alongside the development and deployment of advanced autonomous drive systems, vehicle connectivity and new mobility services.

Twelve new zero-emission electric vehicles will be launched by 2022, utilizing new common electric vehicle platforms and components for multiple segments. Over the same period, 40 vehicles will be introduced with different levels of autonomy, all the way to fully autonomous capability. Becoming an operator of robo-vehicle ride-hailing services is a major part of the new mobility services strategy.

The Alliance also launched a new logo and online presence, symbolizing the growing convergence and cooperation between the member companies.

This year, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors became the world’s largest automotive group by sales volume. In the first half of 2017, volumes increased by seven percent year-on-year to 5.27 million units, while aggregate sales of electric vehicles reached a combined total of more than 500,000 units.

The increased synergy target of €10 billion by the end of the plan follows a 16% rise in synergies in 2016 to €5 billion. The doubling of synergies will be achieved partially by contributions from Mitsubishi Motors, specifically through deeper localization, joint plant utilization, common vehicle platforms, and an expanded presence in mature and emerging markets.

Alliance management expects additional synergies from light commercial vehicles (LCV), aftersales and technology-sharing in electric vehicles, autonomous drive, connected cars and new mobility services. This will complement synergies from existing converged functions in engineering; manufacturing engineering and supply-chain; purchasing and human resources.

Extension of common platforms and powertrains. Alongside the three technology building blocks, the member companies will extend their use of shared common platforms and powertrains. New developments include:

In 2022, more than 9 million vehicles will be built on four common platforms, up from 2 million vehicles on two platforms in 2016.

By the end of the plan, the member companies will share 22 engines out of a total of 31, compared with 14 engines out of a combined total of 38 in 2016.

The common platform strategy—based on the Common Module Family (CMF) engineering architecture (earlier post)—will be extended to a new common EV platform with advanced autonomous drive capability and to a new B-segment common platform for mid-sized vehicles.

Mitsubishi Motors will gain access to the CMF architecture and utilize common powertrains by 2020.

The extension of the Common Module Family follows the success of the shared vehicle architecture by Renault and Nissan in recent years, which has included the use of common platforms and powertrains across a widening portfolio of vehicles including the Nissan Rogue, Qashqai and X-Trail, Renault Espace, Kadjar and Megane, as well as Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO.

The Alliance 2022 technology building blocks will contribute synergies by avoiding development duplication and providing greater and faster access to innovation for the member companies.

Reinforcing electric vehicle leadership. As the original pioneer and global leader in pure EV sales, the objective remains to be the number one provider of mainstream, mass market and affordable EVs around the world. By 2022, the member companies will significantly increase their product range to cover all main segments in their key markets of Japan, the USA, China and Europe.

The electrification building block will involve:

Common, scalable EV platforms for multiple segments by 2020, with a forecast that 70% of EV volumes will be based on shared platforms by 2022.

A new family of EV motor and batteries to be introduced from 2020, shared across the member companies.

12 new pure electric vehicles to be launched by 2022.

More than 600 km (373 miles) EV range reached by 2022, based on NEDC homologation methodology.

30% decrease in battery cost from 2016 to 2022.

15 minutes charging time to deliver range of 230 km (143 miles) by 2022, up from 90 km (56 miles) in 2016, based on NEDC homologation methodology.

Optimized, flat packaging of the battery, providing additional cabin space and greater styling flexibility.

Adoption of Mitsubishi Motors’ new PHEV technology as the common C/D segment PHEV solution by 2022.

Delivering autonomous-drive and robo-vehicles. The member companies are on track to launch 40 vehicles with different levels of autonomous drive (AD) technologies by 2022.

Test programs are underway in different regions of the world as part of the development of autonomous technologies, which will enable member companies to offer advanced AD functionality for mainstream, mass-market vehicles. The timetable for AD deployment will include:

2018: Highly autonomous drive vehicle for use on highways – with a human driver’s continuous monitoring of the environment.

2020: Highly autonomous drive vehicle for use in cities – with a human driver’s continuous monitoring of the environment.

2020: Highly autonomous drive vehicle for use on highways – with occasional human driver intervention.

2022: First fully autonomous drive vehicle – with no human driver intervention necessary

Field tests are continuing on robo-vehicles with partners DeNA (Japan) and Transdev (France), which will pave the way for a new era of mobility in which the group aims to become:

A key operator of robo-vehicle ride-hailing mobility services, that will include further partnerships.

A major player and provider of vehicles for public transit use and car-sharing.

Enabling connectivity and mobility services. The Alliance Connected Vehicles and Mobility Services team is developing new mobility services and partnerships. In addition, new connectivity solutions for end-customers will be available in vehicles starting in 2018. These will include:

A common in-vehicle infotainment system and common in-vehicle connectivity system.

Launch of a Connected Cloud platform to manage all data interfaces.

The cloud platform will provide a gateway to AD capability for robo-vehicle services, self-driving delivery vehicles and shuttles.

The Connected Cloud platform will deliver operational efficiencies for member companies such as improved logistics-management and enhanced use of data-sharing in manufacturing and as a mechanism to reduce warranty costs.

The connectivity plan will include the development of an open ecosystem that will allow new services and features to be deployed throughout the vehicle lifecycle.