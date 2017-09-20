« Electrovaya secures C$4.3M purchase orders from Walmart Canada for forklift battery systems | Main | DOE launches new high performance computing initiative to develop materials for severe environments: HPC4Mtls »

Airbus installs first 3D-printed titanium part on series-production commercial aircraft; part manufactured by Arconic

20 September 2017

Airbus and Arconic, a global technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing company, have achieved a 3D printing first—the installation of a 3D printed titanium bracket on a series production Airbus commercial aircraft, the A350 XWB. Arconic is 3D printing these parts for Airbus’s newest widebody aircraft at Arconic’s additive manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.

This first installation of a 3D printed titanium part on a series production Airbus commercial aircraft marks a milestone for additive manufacturing in aerospace. While airplane makers have been using 3D printed parts for quite some time, largely for components inside the cabin, equipping airframes with metal parts produced via additive manufacturing is new.

In addition, Airbus’s installation of this 3D-printed titanium bracket on a series production commercial airplane, as opposed to a test airplane, marks a significant step forward in the qualification of more complex 3D-printed parts for production aircraft.

3D-printed parts, including metal printed cabin brackets and bleed pipes, are already flying on Airbus A320neo and A350 XWB test aircraft.

This 3D printed titanium bracket is part of an ongoing partnership between Airbus and Arconic. Last year, Arconic announced three agreements with Airbus to produce titanium and nickel 3D-printed parts for commercial aircraft, including the A320 platform and A350 XWB. These agreements draw on Arconic’s advanced 3D printing technology capabilities, including laser powder bed and electron beam processes.