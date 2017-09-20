« Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi 6-year plan sees 12 pure EV models launched on common platforms, 40 models with autonomous drive | Main | Airbus installs first 3D-printed titanium part on series-production commercial aircraft; part manufactured by Arconic »

Print this post

Electrovaya secures C$4.3M purchase orders from Walmart Canada for forklift battery systems

20 September 2017

Electrovaya Inc. has secured initial purchase orders worth approximately C$4.3 million (US$3.51 million) under a contract with Walmart Canada for its forklift battery systems. The retailer will convert the forklifts in one distribution center from lead acid batteries to Electrovaya’s drop-in lithium ion battery systems.

Electrovaya’s lithium-ion forklift battery line, ELivate, features the company’s ceramic separator and industry-leading cycle-life. The ELivate product line is available in various 24V, 36V and 48V configurations suitable for Class I, II and III material handling equipment. Deliveries are to be made by Q1, CY 2018.

The benefits of Electrovaya’s ELivate batteries were demonstrated through extensive testing by the retailer in its distribution warehouses and by the forklift OEM, before this purchase order was issued.