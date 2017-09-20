« Audi launches premium mobility service Audi on demand+ in Beijing | Main | Initial order from Sinotruk for UQM Powerphase DT drive systems for pilot trials; beginning of commercial partnership »

Mitsubishi to unveil new EV concept at Tokyo Motor Show

20 September 2017

Mitsubishi Motors will unveil a new flagship concept car—the Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept—at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in October. This very high performance automobile will blend Mitsubishi Motors’ signature 4WD and electric powertrain know-how with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology under a low-slung aerodynamic SUV Coupe shape.





As part of The Alliance with Renault and Nissan, Mitsubishi is now operating under the new Alliance 2022 plan, a new six-year plan which calls for a major expansion in shared electric vehicle technologies, alongside the development and deployment of advanced autonomous drive systems, vehicle connectivity and new mobility services. (Earlier post.)

The Alliance plans to launch 12 new EVs by 2022, utilizing new common electric vehicle platforms and components for multiple segments. Over the same period, 40 vehicles will be introduced with different levels of autonomy, all the way to fully autonomous capability.